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Petrit
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Fasttracking Ukraine must go in parallel with concluding negotiations with Montenegro and Albania, who are far more advanced in the formal process of accession than Ukraine. Also, Ukraine's biggest problem will not be convincing Eurocrats in Brussels but French farmers. I just don't see how can EU present budget accommodate enormous subsidies that will have to go to Ukraine and its vast agricultural sector...

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