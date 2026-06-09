On Monday morning this week, Israelis awoke once more to sirens, confusion and suspended normal life. Flights were canceled. Schools were shut. Businesses across parts of the country closed their doors. Millions found themselves hovering between routine and emergency, unsure whether they were witnessing another contained flare-up or the beginning of a much larger regional war.

It turned out to be the former – except for communities in northern Israel, which continue to face sporadic rocket fire, as they have for almost three years.

The immediate trigger was a new Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, Hezbollah’s stronghold, despite an already fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israel. Israel then struck Iran. For tense hours, fears spread that the region was sliding toward a direct and uncontrolled Israel-Iran-Hezbollah confrontation. Only after Trump publicly warned both sides to step back did the situation appear to stabilize.

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It raised a fundamental question: What exactly had been accomplished? Had the strike fundamentally changed the strategic balance with Hezbollah, one could at least argue there was a harsh military logic behind the risk. Had it prevented a major attack, crippled Hezbollah’s operational capabilities or significantly altered the battlefield, perhaps the escalation could have been justified.

But to many observers it appeared to achieve very little strategically while risking a great deal politically and diplomatically. “I understand neither the strategy nor the tactics,” Nir Dvori, Channel 12’s leading military analyst, remarked afterward.

increasingly fear the country is trapped in a perpetual cycle of tactical military actions without a coherent long-term political strategy. Hezbollah remains deeply entrenched. Iran remains committed to sustaining its regional proxies. And every strike that harms Lebanese civilians risks reviving Hezbollah’s preferred narrative: that it alone protects Lebanon from Israeli aggression.

At precisely the moment when a broad swath of Lebanese society had begun viewing Hezbollah as a disaster for Lebanon itself, Israel risked inadvertently strengthening the organization’s domestic legitimacy again.

Compounding the anxiety is a growing perception that Washington and Jerusalem may no longer share the same immediate interests. Trump increasingly appears desperate for regional stability amid mounting domestic political pressures and economic concerns. Netanyahu, facing dismal polling and deep public distrust at home, is seen by many Israelis as politically benefiting from prolonged emergency conditions and perpetual crisis.

Perhaps the bleakest aspect of Israeli political life in 2026 is not simply the wars themselves, but the erosion of public trust — the fact that millions of Israelis no longer dismiss the possibility that national security decisions may also be shaped by Netanyahu’s political survival. This is not normal.

The roots of this crisis stretch back more than four decades. The story begins in 1982, when Israel invaded Lebanon to expel the Palestine Liberation Organization after years of cross-border attacks. The PLO was ultimately pushed out of Beirut, but the vacuum it left behind gave birth to something far more formidable: Hezbollah, a jihadist Shiite militia backed, armed and financed by the newly established theocracy in Iran. What began as a guerrilla force fighting Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon gradually transformed into Tehran’s most powerful regional proxy (of many) and the mightiest non-state military in the world.

After withdrawing from Beirut and much of Lebanon, Israel maintained a narrow “security zone” in the south, arguing it was necessary to protect northern Israeli communities from infiltration and rocket fire. But the occupation became deeply unpopular inside Israel. Hezbollah waged a relentless war of attrition, using roadside bombs, ambushes and rocket attacks against Israeli troops and their Lebanese allies. By the late 1990s, Israel was losing roughly two dozen soldiers a year in what many Israelis viewed as a grinding, unwinnable conflict.

In 2000, Prime Minister Ehud Barak finally ordered a unilateral withdrawal from Lebanon. Israel hoped the pullout would end the conflict and deprive Hezbollah of its justification for armed struggle. Instead, Hezbollah declared victory, entrenched itself along the border and continued periodic provocations and incursions.

Then came 2006. After a Hezbollah cross-border raid killed and kidnapped Israeli soldiers, Israel launched a massive invasion and air campaign in Lebanon. The 34-day war devastated Lebanese infrastructure, killed more than 1,000 Lebanese — many of them civilians — and left parts of northern Israel under constant rocket fire. Hezbollah demonstrated a level of military sophistication that shocked Israeli planners, surviving the assault while continuing to fire thousands of rockets deep into Israel.

The war ended with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, reinforcing earlier resolutions calling for Hezbollah’s disarmament and for the Lebanese state to assert sovereignty over the south. For a brief moment, some in Israel believed Hezbollah had been deterred.

But the quiet was deceptive. Over the next two decades, Hezbollah grew exponentially stronger, aided by Iran and battle-hardened in Syria’s civil war. It amassed an enormous missile arsenal and evolved into what many analysts consider the most powerful non-state military actor in the world.

Then came October 7, 2023. Within days of Hamas’s attack on Israel, Hezbollah opened a second front from Lebanon, launching rockets, drones and anti-tank missiles into northern Israel. What followed was a long war of attrition that emptied border communities on both sides and steadily escalated into one of the gravest regional crises in decades.

And now the central dilemma remains unresolved.

Lebanon’s new leadership — including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam — increasingly recognizes that Hezbollah has become a catastrophic burden on the Lebanese state. But the Lebanese Armed Forces remain too weak to confront the organization directly. Israel insists that long-ignored UN resolutions are unimplemented. Critics abroad accuse Israel – infuriatingly – of aggression, while others argue the real tragedy is that Lebanon has effectively been held hostage by an Iranian proxy militia for decades.

So what now? Can Hezbollah actually be dismantled without another endless war? Can Lebanon reclaim sovereignty? Can foreign forces help stabilize the country? Or is Israel doomed to yet another cycle of “mowing the lawn” — periodic military operations without strategic resolution?

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This was the focus of a rather heated discussion on i24 between me and senior correspondent Owen Alterman, moderated by Nicole Zedek.

NZ: Dan, when it comes to not just the Lebanese armed forces tackling Hezbollah, which we haven’t seen them capable of doing so far, but Israel and possibly the United States, it seems Israel is the one that has to do this. But earlier we were talking about the ripple effects that this can have in Israel’s perception around the world. How does Israel then balance this?

DP: I think Israel would be wise to project more clearly that they respect the Lebanese government and they’re offering help. I think in the past year or two there has emerged a major asset for Israel. Well, two. One, that the Lebanese public, most of it I think, and certainly the vast majority of non-Shiites, wants Hezbollah gone and wants peace with Israel. … And then the Lebanese government.

For a while, Lebanon had no president. Now their new president is very courageous, and the prime minister as well. And they clearly want to do this, but they can’t. Now Israel hasn’t really engaged with this. They’ve had their arm twisted to go talk to the Lebanese at a fairly low level. They need to project that we’re here to help you.

The idea that this is Israel’s problem alone walks into Hezbollah’s narrative, that Israel is invading Lebanon. And I spend a lot of time in Europe and I keep hearing from people who should know better that Israel has territorial ambition on Lebanon. Israel needs to have a diplomatic arm as well, and encourage Lebanon to become one of those countries that openly ask for help.

You know, Iraq and Afghanistan asked for help. There have been a swath of countries in recent history that asked for foreign help. Mali, Mozambique, Colombia, people don’t know. There’s a mechanism at the UN for asking foreign troops to come help you, and Lebanon clearly needs it. I don’t think Lebanon wants Israel marching up and down their country to the Beqaa Valley, and every time a Lebanese civilian is killed, this harms the asset I just mentioned. So when I say Israel needs to change the paradigm of the past 45 years, which is military force alone, it’s not because I want Hezbollah to survive. I want them gone. But I think there might be a more effective means. If you leverage the fact that Lebanon clearly wants this, you may be also issue a bribe in the form of much aid that is sitting in the Gulf, waiting to go to Lebanon once Hezbollah is gone, and create a global consensus that this is a global problem.

It doesn’t have to be troops from Belgium. I think Arab troops and, you know, African troops. Remember, Hezbollah is encircled. They’re encircled now by the Lebanese armed forces on one hand, by Israel in the south, by an unfriendly Syria to the north and to the east. And there is a way to handle this problem that is not just Israel alone, and is not just Lebanese armed forces alone, because they clearly can’t do it. But something clever and creative has to be done. And I’m not seeing that from the current Israeli government, where the same ministers on a given day will demand that Lebanon do something and threaten to harm Lebanese infrastructure if they don’t, and then mock Lebanon for being unable to do anything. And Israel has to do everything on its own. I think we need a better plan. And it’s doable.

OA: I think there’s a lot to what you just said, Dan. And I agree with the main parts of what you say. But there is a cart-before-horse problem here, meaning that until the balance of power inside the country is different, the Lebanese government is too scared to go and ask the Security Council to come in and help and to bring in foreign peacekeepers to fight Hezbollah. It’s just not there yet. And Israel also, by being too public and putting the Lebanese government out there as the one that’s asking Israel to help .. I fear and suspect decision makers, even the ones who have a sense of goodwill towards these talks, would fear pushing their Lebanese government into a corner. You’re right, (Lebanese President) Joseph Aoun has taken some courageous steps in the first meeting. And I think in this last meeting and the ceasefire … and essentially daring Hezbollah to defy the will of the two governments to have the ceasefire. You’re right. That was a really important step of the Lebanese government, a good step for Israel. And it’s important to be making that argument, particularly in Europe. You’re absolutely right.

DP: Philosophically, there is an issue. There are times in life when you have to choose the least bad option. And every option is bad. And you’re right, this has a cart-before-the-horse aspect. You’re absolutely right. But it is the least bad, because Israel occupying all of Lebanon and going up the Bekaa Valley is worse.

NZ: But Israel has never said that these are their plans. Israel has never said that these are their plans.

DP: Right now, it’s the buffer zone south, precisely. At least the buffer zone present prevents infiltrations. But Israel also had a very unpopular 180year occupation of (south) Lebanon, where the buffer zone cost 25 soldiers a year, roughly. And right now, the buffer zone is cost is costing three soldiers every week, more or less. Israel can’t handle this. The buffer zone doesn’t handle rockets and rockets are being fired from further north. The plan Israel currently has, which is a pure mowing of the lawn scenario, is not going to give … an avoidance of the type of warfare that helps that helps organizations like Hezbollah, and indeed currently helps Iran, which is a forever war that is a war of attrition.

The least popular war in Israel’s history was when Egypt dragged Israel into the war of attrition just after the Six Day War, where soldiers were dying all the time. And there was no strategic goal that was visible. Israel for 45 years has engaged in an on and off war of attrition with Hezbollah. It isn’t working. And it’s time for a better, least bad option.

OA: Look, again, there’s a lot to what you’re saying. But I’m not sure this is the least bad option. The reality is we have hundreds of thousands of people living on our northern border who have spent the better part of the last few months in shelters who don’t see a horizon. And it’s not clear that at this point in time, that a pack of Arab and Arab and African troops who ultimately are not defending their own country are going for any third party country that is not defending its own borders (are) going to have kind of motivation that the Israeli military has. It’s simply a reality. You are right that it makes sense to be working towards a different future. That is to a large degree with the talks with the Lebanese government are about. You are right that bringing in the money and the manpower from the Gulf states could be a really important part of the solution, particularly the money part, given the economic situation in Lebanon. And given … public opinion in Lebanon, that’s against Hezbollah, there’s a lot to work with.

But at the end of the day, even NATO troops, people in this country, and we both understand why, are going to question whether they will have the motivation to defend Israel’s borders the way the Israeli military does. You are right that once … the balance of power really and truly shifts such that the costs of fighting Hezbollah are not the same costs that they are right now, that maybe some kind of third party force and-or the Lebanese military itself could be real options. But sitting here right now on June 8th, 2026, it’s simply not going away.

DP: Do you want to not accelerate the process?

OA: I would love to accelerate the process.

DP: What’s your least bad option?

DP: The least bad option is to continue to talk to the Lebanese government. I agree with you for Israeli ministers to stop attacking the Lebanese government when they’ve clearly taken on risks and are showing some goodwill, even if we all understand they can’t execute. To continue to start talks with Gulf states through the United States, through others, to start to put a plan together, especially in terms of money, but also to start to think about manpower, but to allow the Israeli military to smartly and with common sense and with a plan prosecute the war in Lebanon, but to understand that in the immediate term, that’s the only solution.

DP: There was an Israeli chief of staff that very famously said that the war, the six-day war in this case, was going to be quick, (powerful) and elegant. And that was Israel’s military doctrine for decades, because Israel understood that its home front is small and vulnerable and it’s a democratic society and they don’t want wars of attrition destroying basically everything they built. I’m afraid that the current government has blundered into a situation where, for whatever reason, they’re prepared to tolerate forever wars, wars of attrition. They’ve always been unpopular. The war of attrition against Egypt was unpopular. The 18-year occupation of Lebanon was unpopular. And this will do no better. We need a better plan.

NZ: All right, gentlemen, certainly a heated conversation, which shows the conversation that is unfolding before our eyes here in Israel on the northern front and away from Iran, which seems to have already wrapped up today. You bring our viewers a very great analysis. Owen Alterman, Dan Perry, thank you very much.

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