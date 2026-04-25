Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Katherine B Barz's avatar
Katherine B Barz
5h

I have read where the British form of government is superior to here in the US. After reading your article Dan, I’m happy with the process we have here. The process can be fine tuned, as with ranked choice, the states’s compact, and short circuiting gerrymandering through the vote and or courts give me hope.

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