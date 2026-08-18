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Philalethes
2h

Thank you for this beautiful post. I was somewhat surprised however that you did not mention the movie Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (and the book from which it was drawn), which made the tragic events of Kefalonia known to the wider public, in particular outside Italy, where they are well known (or at least they used to be). A reason why the Kefalonia massacre was surrounded by omertà in Germany is that the Wehrmacht was entirely responsible for it, that is, without involvement of the SS.

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1 reply by Dan Perry
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Philalethes
2h

One could also mention that Thessaloniki was under Ottoman rule until 1912, when Greece occupied it during the first Balkan War. The founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, was actually born there.

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