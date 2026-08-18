Strangely and misleadingly placid (Dan Perry photo)

Most people think of Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy as inseparable wartime allies. Images of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini together are among the defining photographs of the Second World War. What fewer people know is that after Mussolini’s regime collapsed in 1943, Germany turned viciously on its former ally – and that the most explosive and tragic episode of that rupture unfolded on a relatively obscure yet topographically arresting Greek island in the Ionian Sea, meaning west of the mainland: Kefalonia.

But wait! We must take a step further back still.

The Holocaust in Greece has always occupied a strangely small place in the broader memory of World War II. This is despite the fact that Greece lost at least 80 percent of its prewar Jewish population, one of the highest proportions in occupied Europe, and that Thessaloniki had been one of the great Jewish cities of the continent. The destruction was so complete that it is easy today to visit Greece repeatedly without quite appreciating what disappeared.

How does this connect? Allow me to explain. My family and I try to get to a Greek island most years, and this summer’s trip to Kefalonia unexpectedly led into a history that pulled together the collapse of Fascist Italy, a largely forgotten German massacre of Italian soldiers and the destruction of much of Greek Jewry.

At the Jewish memorial in Argostoli, the capital of Kefalonia

Kefalonia belongs to a part of Greece that many visitors barely know exists. The island faces Italy rather than Turkey (Corfu is just to the north), and it feels markedly different from the Greece of popular imagination. When most people picture Greece, they envision the Aegean: whitewashed villages, blue-domed churches, dry hillsides, and stark landscapes baked by the sun. But Greece is far more diverse than its postcard image suggests. For a country with only around ten million inhabitants, it possesses extraordinary geographical variety. Its mountains, coastlines, islands, forests, and micro-regions create landscapes that often feel like different countries entirely.

And there are countless towns that seem quite serious, like Heraklion in Crete, where I have also spent some time (and the lovely Agios Nikolaos, further east on the same island). Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, Ios, Kos (which I wrote about last year, within sight of Turkey), and on and on. The population figure seems impossible! But whether it is a miracle, scam, or an elaborate and successful conspiracy, everyone seems convinced Greece indeed has only 10 million people.

Unlike the arid Cyclades, the Ionian islands are quite green.

Olive groves cover the hills. Cypress trees rise above winding roads. Winter rainfall is abundant. The architecture often bears a distinctly Italian influence. In some villages, a traveler could almost imagine being on the Adriatic coast rather than in Greece. There is more than a whiff of Italy here.

This reflects centuries of history. While much of Greece spent long periods under Ottoman rule, the Ionian Islands were heavily shaped by the Republic of Venice. Venetian influence remains visible in architecture, cuisine, local culture, and hairstyles of old men. As a result, Kefalonia occupies a fascinating middle ground between the Greek and Italian worlds. Just look at this:

Just another night with the oldsters of Argostoli (Dan Perry photo)

That made it an especially strange setting for one of World War II’s most shocking turnabouts (and that’s a big statement when you factor in, well, everything — like Hitler betraying Stalin).

In September 1943, two months after Italy overthrew Mussolini — then abandoning its alliance with Hitler and signing an armistice with the Allies — German forces on Kefalonia turned against their former partners. The roughly 12,000 men of the Italian Acqui Division resisted German demands to surrender their weapons. After defeating them, the Germans executed thousands of Italian prisoners in one of the largest massacres of prisoners of war of World War II.

But Italy’s defeat had another consequence that was ultimately more important for Greece. Much of the country had been under Italian occupation since 1941, and Italian authorities, despite being Fascist occupiers, had generally resisted German efforts to deport Jews from the territories they controlled. This produced the strange situation in which at various junctures Jews could find relative safety by moving from German-occupied Greece into Italian-held territory.

On Sept. 8, 1943, that protection effectively disappeared.

As German troops moved to disarm and, on Kefalonia, massacre their former Italian allies, they also took control of Italy’s occupation zones. Jewish communities that had survived the first years of the war were suddenly exposed to the machinery of the Holocaust. The German takeover of Italian Greece thus links two histories that are usually remembered separately: the slaughter of the Acqui Division and the destruction of the remaining Jews of Greece.

The Ionian islands show with clarity what followed. Corfu, north of Kefalonia, had a Jewish community stretching back centuries. In June 1944, the Germans rounded up nearly all of its roughly 1,800 Jews and deported them, principally to Auschwitz. Few survived. On Zakynthos, just south of Kefalonia, the Germans also demanded the Jews. There, Metropolitan Chrysostomos and Mayor Loukas Karrer refused to provide the requested list, while local residents hid their Jewish neighbors. All 275 Jews survived. Kefalonia had once had a Jewish community of its own, but most had left before the war, so there was no comparable population remaining when the Germans took over.

Behind these island stories was the much greater catastrophe of Thessaloniki, the largest city in northern Greece. Before the war, roughly 50,000 Jews lived there, descendants largely of Sephardic Jews expelled from Spain in 1492. They had helped make Thessaloniki one of the great Jewish centers of Europe, a city whose Jewish identity was woven deeply into its commercial and cultural life. Beginning in 1943, the Germans deported the overwhelming majority to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Most were murdered.

Jews had lived in the Greek world for more than 2,000 years. The Romaniote communities were among the oldest Jewish communities in Europe, predating the arrival of the Sephardim by many centuries. In a few years, most of that world was destroyed. Only a few thousand survived.

The consequences of Germany’s intervention in Greece extended far beyond the Balkans. The intervention began in 1941 to actually help the Italians, whose campaign was going badly. That distraction may have helped push the launch of Operation Barbarossa, Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union, into late June 1941—though historians still debate how decisive that delay proved to Germany’s eventual failure in the East. That failure had implications far beyond Russia. As German forces drove toward the Caucasus from the north, Rommel’s Afrika Korps advanced across North Africa toward Egypt from the west, raising the terrifying possibility that the two German thrusts might eventually converge in the Middle East.

In their path lay British-controlled Palestine and its roughly half-million Jews. The Nazis had already assembled an SS Einsatzkommando to follow a German conquest of Egypt and Palestine and extend the machinery of the Holocaust there. The Germans never arrived: they were stopped in the Soviet Union and, in 1942, at El Alamein. Greece thus occupied an extraordinary place in this larger geographical puzzle of the war — a battlefield at the hinge between Hitler’s campaigns in Europe, Russia and the Mediterranean, and a Jewish community in Palestine that came perilously close to the expanding reach of Nazi Germany.

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On Kefalonia, some memory of the Italian killings still survives. Kosmas Theodoratos, a 30-year-old islander, told me a story passed down through a friend’s grandmother. Older villagers had claimed that after the massacre they could “smell the blood all the way to the village.”

How far away was it? “A few kilometers,” he said. Even he was skeptical. “It sounds unreal, to be honest,” Theodoratos said. “But that’s the quote my friend’s grandmother had said to us when we were younger.” The witnesses are almost all gone now. “The older generation that lived a little closer to it” talked about the massacre, he said. “There’s not a lot of them left now.”

Kosmas

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Where does all this leave Kefalonia today?

The golden beaches of Lixouri

During World War II, the main town, Argostoli, suffered heavily under the German occupation. But mostly it was trashed by a catastrophic 1953 earthquake, which leveled most of Argostoli and many other settlements across the island. Fiskardo, way in the north, was an exception, largely surviving the earthquake and preserving much of its historic architecture. Everyone insists you see it.

For a traveler staying, as most do, in the south of the island, seeing “old Kefalonia” requires going a good long way. The journey north is not for the faint of heart: mountain roads cling to precipitous slopes, sometimes without guardrails, with deep ditches running alongside them and stretches barely wide enough for two cars traveling in opposite directions. At points, the road pitches up or down at implausibly steep inclines, twisting around blind corners with the sea far below. But then you reach the Myrtos Viewpoint overlooking the bay of Myrtos beach, and you know you are looking at something special.

Once you finally arrive at the villages of the north, like Fiskardo, you understand why you have come. Here, among old stone houses, narrow lanes, cypress-covered hillsides, and small harbors, something of the Kefalonia that existed before war and earthquake clearly still survives. Along with tourist traps, of course.

There is the picturesque harbor…

… and the lovely tavernas on winding alleyways …

… and the old lady, possibly malicious, peering out of the window over the bakery.

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Yet current events are never far behind.

Graffiti declaring “Fuck Israel” and “Free Palestine” abounds, and it’s amazing: people stopped on hairpin curves to bother with this as cars careened by, threatening to propel them off a cliff.

One bartender asked me where I lived, and I told her Tel Aviv, which as some readers will know is my base. She replied with a bitter smile, “I support the other side.” I asked her why. “Genocide,” she said. “You have strong opinions about a conflict you probably know very little about,” I pressed. “Do you really think that, of all the wars in the world today, this is the only one that is a ‘genocide’ — like the Armenian genocide, like the Holocaust, like Rwanda?” She did not answer. I said to her, “There’s someone standing in front of you who came from there this week. Do you want to hear what I have to say?” She said yes. We talked for ten minutes, and I explained my perspective as best I could. Readers will know it to include nuance, but also principle that can border on stridency.

She offered me a shot of vodka. Or Ouzo. My choice. These are the Greek islands after all.

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