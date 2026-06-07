Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Michael Fieldman's avatar
Michael Fieldman
11h

Dan, writes, near the end of the piece, "...I supported the war, because I assumed there was a plan..."

...and as my Top Sergeant "said" to me once in the US Army when I retorted to a demand for a reason why I reported "All present and accounted for" at morning formation when one was missing, "I saw him earlier and assumed he was in formation... "Soldier, ASSUMPTION is the mother of all fuck-ups..."

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1 reply by Dan Perry
Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
11h

Sadly, Barbara Tuchman died in 1989. We need one of our better historians to write the March of Folly, Part II. I have a this book and it’s well worth reading for the lessons in it.

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