The Moment When Orders Come, and They Refuse to Shoot

In the latest episode of Critical Conditions, Claire Berlinski and I spoke with Nazenin Ansari, managing editor of UK-based Kayhan London and a prominent Iranian diaspora voice. What emerged was not just an analysis of events inside Iran, but a window into a particular — and influential — way of seeing them.

Ansari’s view is, in many respects, representative of opposition-minded Iranians outside the country: a mix of deep moral clarity, personal anguish, and striking optimism about the regime’s fragility. That optimism, however, rests on a very specific theory of how regimes collapse.

Ansari framed Iran as a country living in two parallel realities. On one level, the Islamic Republic continues to project strength and purpose. On another, she described a society seething with anger, trauma, and expectation. “Their worst fear,” she said of ordinary Iranians, “is for the regime to stay, for the war to stop.”

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This is a striking inversion of how many outsiders often read the situation. Where many in the West fear escalation, Ansari suggested that many Iranians fear the opposite: that pressure will ease, allowing the regime to regroup. The Islamic Republic, she argued, is no longer a stable authoritarian system but something closer to a “dead man walking” — a regime that survives not because it is strong, but because its final instruments of control have not yet failed.

Claire and I have both expressed concern in recent weeks — on this podcast and elsewhere — that time is not our friend, and the Iranian rgime may be right in gambling that it can outlast the patience of the West for the inconvenience the conflict is causing. Pressed repeatedly — by both Claire and me — on what an actual collapse would look like, Ansari returned to a single, decisive moment.

“It is when the orders come, [and] those on the ground don’t shoot,” she said.

Not mass protests alone. Not foreign intervention alone. But the refusal of the regime’s own enforcers — Basij, IRGC, military units — to carry out repression. It is a theory of collapse rooted less in material force than in moral rupture.

There is historical precedent for this. Revolutions often hinge on precisely such moments, when coercive institutions hesitate or fracture. Examples of it occurred in two revolutions I was close to as a journalism: Romania in 1989 and Egypt in 2011. But it is also a theory that depends on an extraordinary convergence of conditions: discipline breaking down across security forces, fear dissolving faster than command structures can reassert control, and dissent cascading. In other words, it depends on things that are possible — but far from guaranteed.

For reliable information on Iran, check out Ansari’s English-language Kayhan Life

What was equally clear was Ansari’s support for continued external pressure, including US and Israeli military action. Like many in the diaspora, she expressed something close to relief that Washington had become more directly involved.

I noted a certain tension. On the one hand, opposition voices insist that regime change must come from within Iran — that it cannot be imposed from the outside. On the other, they actively call for sustained external pressure to weaken the regime to the point where internal collapse becomes possible. Ansari acknowledged this but resolved it thusly: foreign actors need not engineer regime change but “support the people of Iran” and help neutralize the regime’s capacity for repression. What form would this take? Drones above the protestors? We discussed another path — broad recognition of a government-in-exile.

In that regard, Ansari’s expressed confidence in one particular alternative. In her view, there is now a credible post-regime option, centered on Reza Pahlavi, the crown prince and son of the late Shah. According to Ansari, many inside Iran are “calling for one name only,” seeing Pahlavi as a unifying figure who could oversee a transition. She described his movement as a growing “rainbow coalition,” with support spanning ideological and ethnic lines, and pointed to the so-called Iran Prosperity Project as evidence of serious planning for governance.

Importantly, she emphasized that Pahlavi presents himself not as a would-be ruler, but as a facilitator — someone who would guide Iran to a point where its people could decide their own political system.

(Here’s a link to my interview with Pahlavi from 2024.)

There is no doubt that the grievances Ansari described are real: years of repression, economic deterioration, and repeated waves of protest, the Islamic Republic has no legitimacy to speak of. Nor is it unreasonable to believe that parts of the security apparatus may be less cohesive than they appear.

But time may be running out. This is the moment for a serious plan.

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