The Power and the Imagined Glory

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the Trump speech in which — despite some expectations of high drama — he neither ended the war with Iran, nor clarified a strategy, nor followed through on his long-threatened rupture with NATO. Instead we got the familiar blend of bluster, determination and confusion — and a promise that…
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
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