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Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
The Power and the Imagined Glory
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The Power and the Imagined Glory

The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 53
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Dan Perry
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the Trump speech in which — despite some expectations of high drama — he neither ended the war with Iran, nor clarified a strategy, nor followed through on his long-threatened rupture with NATO. Instead we got the familiar blend of bluster, determination and confusion — and a promise that…

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