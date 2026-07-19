Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
afdjkhgakdfjhbl's avatar
afdjkhgakdfjhbl
7h

A lot less people would see them that way if Musk hadn't been part of DOGE last year. His clear and public delight at hurting as many people as he could probably damaged his reputation, and that may have affected others of his group.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dan Perry
Martha Ture's avatar
Martha Ture
4h

People like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Greg Brockman, Joe Lonsdale, come to Tech already power mad. Some individuals are born with physiological differences in their brains, such as reduced activity in mirror neurons or regions like the anterior cingulate cortex. These are the parts of the brain that help us physically "feel" the pain of others. Conditions like psychopathy or extreme callous-unemotional traits can be present in early childhood, making it fundamentally harder for these individuals to connect with others' emotions. People heavily rewarded for ruthless behavior or who grow up in environments where emotions are treated as weaknesses will actively purge their own compassion as a protective or strategic mechanism.s Simply attaining power changes how the brain works. People in power often narrow their focus inward, become heavily self-centered, and struggle to see the humanity in those they lead.

Here's why we need to understand what they want. they do plan to intervene in the midterms. https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2025/12/19/tech-super-pacs-midterms-ai/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dan Perry
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Perry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture