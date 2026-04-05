The war seems to have arrived at a crossroads. Trump is once more threatening an esclataion, via social media, where on Saturday morning he again gave Iran 48 hours — so until Monday morning US time — to declare the Strait of Hormuz open. There’s little doubt Trump would like to declare victory — which is not totally implausible — and walk away, but Iran’s regime is making that very difficult. If they are betting that a further escalation may be great for them, because the world economy will continue to be rattled, they may get their wish.

He also used a number of curse words in one of the posts that we are not used to hearing from major world leaders (see above image). On India’s flagship NewsX TV program, I was asked, rather amusingly, whether I was “shocked” at what the announcer called the “tomfoolery”; I had to say no. But he does seem to be growing yet more unhinged, leading to more calls for removal from office via the 25th Amendment, and causing my old friend and AP colleague Ron Fournier, who was the Washington bureau chief for a while, to post that he’d “sooner fish rats out of sewers for a living” than cover this administration.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is trying to mediate and now offering to host talks — amid reports that the Iranians have rejected the effort. The very notion is interesting, as Islamabad is a far-from-obvious mediator — with a huge potential stake, and a reliability deficit that has long been the subject of quiet despair in Washington.

For decades it has operated as what can charitably be described as a shifty ally: formally aligned with the United States and hosting some US operations ((logistics, intelligence cooperation, air corridors) – while tolerating, and at times enabling, militant actors across its region. Its civilian government says one thing; its military and intelligence services often do another.

It has flirted with supporting the Taliban and giving its members refuge, in effect, in its almost lawless tribal regions – and no one was surprised when al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was discovered and killed in 2011 by US Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, just steps from the Pakistan Military Academy. So clear was this US “ally’s” duplicity that no apology was demanded or extracted, and in fact Pakistan, rather amusing, condemned the operation. (This, while tolerating outrages excesses of radical Islam, as in this AP story I championed some years ago).

We have removed the paywall as a public service during wartime — but consider an upgrade to a Paid Subscription. You will be enabling independent reportage and commentary, joining a growing new community, and unlocking access to all content.

UPGRADE HERE

GIFT A SUBSCRIPTION!

Pakistan justified itself by arguing that it could not afford to confront every militant group at once without risking internal collapse, and it needed to preserve influence in Afghanistan to counter India, which meant tolerating — or selectively managing — some actors even while cooperating with the US against others. Now, it seems interesting in grabbing the chance to help extract the US from an awkward situation – in hopes of repairing its standing in Washington and regaining relevance at the expense of India.

Already there have been top-level meetings between Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt — amid nascent aspirations that such a new “quartet” might have some weight to throw around.

What is there to talk about? Well, there are a number of ways for the war to end. Here’s what they are in descending order of desirability from the perspective of a person who is neither a jihadist nor a confused Western apologist for jihadists.

The best-case scenario was a fall of the regime – a monumental, historical favor to the world and to the Iranian people, who never chose an Islamic theocracy and are its primary victims.

Next-best would be a weakened regime – presumably vulnerable to further protests and a possible military coup – agreeing to surrender terms: ending its nuclear weapons program, ending the ballistic missile program, ending its support and funding for proxy militias across the Middle East. Perhaps, dare we hope, even agreeing to democratic reforms.

Third, and here we are approaching bad outcomes, is ending the war merely in exchange for Iran ceasing its disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. This includes, as is by now famous, a fifth of global crude – but also much more. This disruption has illustrated that Iran can cause damage to the global economy, and this would be a case of giving in to blackmail. The US (and Israel, which Netanyahu has put in the position of being an extraordinarily clever and capable vassal) would have to view this as a pause, and to declare themselves pleased enough with the indisputable (and indeed massive) degradation of the regime’s capabilities to make weapons and wage war. The hope would be that it is also less able not to terrify Iranians, and they will attempt once more to rise up.

The worst-case scenario is for the US to end the war even without an end to the blackmail – which would be impossible to spin as anything other than an Iranian victory. It would mean that the outcome of the US-Israeli effort was not just (yes, alongside the killing of many Iranian leaders and the destruction of regime infrastructure) an elevation of Iran to major power status economically.

This last scenario would be a total capitulation. It would be understood by the global markets as an admission that in the modern era the deployment of $20,000 drones – for that is what Iran is threatening Persian Gulf traffic with – can bring the world to heel, and there is nothing to be done.

Incredibly, this is an outcome Trump appears to be flirting with when he reportedly says to his aides that he may walk away even before the Strait is opened. Trump is undoubtedly thinking that the US does not itself depend intermittent on oil from the region, and that this would be a clever way of getting back at the Europeans for refusing to join the war (which was, essentially, their vengeance for a year and more of abuse, disrespect, threats, and tariffs). But there is, unsurprisingly, nothing clever about it.

Oil Dear, Oil Dear

The implications of an “Iranian victory” in Hormuz would, at the obvious level, involve energy-related costs far greater than the $2 million bounty Iran is threatening to charge per ship. The Strait of Hormuz is not merely another chokepoint; it is the single most important artery in the global energy system. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and a significant share of liquefied natural gas pass through it daily. The very idea that there could now be even intermittent disruption—sporadic drone strikes, near-misses, or credible threats—would force tanker traffic to slow, reroute where possible, or bunch up under naval escort. That alone creates delays, bottlenecks, and higher transport costs that ripple immediately through global pricing benchmarks.

From there, the second-order effects compound quickly. Insurance markets—particularly maritime war-risk insurance—would reprice aggressively. Premiums would not rise marginally; they would spike, reflecting not just actual attacks but the new baseline assumption that any vessel transiting the Gulf is operating in a contested environment. Some insurers would simply refuse coverage without state guarantees. Others would demand such high premiums that smaller operators would exit the market altogether.

For energy-importing regions — Europe, much of Asia — this translates into higher input costs across the board: manufacturing, transport, electricity. Inflationary pressure follows, central banks are forced into tighter policy, and growth slows. Beyond energy, the psychological effect on global trade would be profound. Modern supply chains are built on predictability and just-in-time delivery. Introduce persistent uncertainty into one of the world’s key transit routes, and companies begin to hedge—stockpiling inventory, diversifying suppliers, rerouting logistics. All of that is costly. Efficiency is replaced by redundancy, and those costs are ultimately borne by consumers. What begins as a regional disruption becomes a global tax on commerce.

And then there is the precedent. If Iran succeeds in demonstrating that relatively cheap, widely accessible technology can impose sustained costs on the global economy, the lesson will not be confined to the Gulf. Other actors—state and non-state—will draw the obvious conclusion: strategic disruption no longer requires great power capabilities. It requires targeting the right vulnerability. The Strait of Hormuz today; perhaps other chokepoints tomorrow. Insurance markets, shipping firms, and governments would have to begin pricing not just one risk, but a category of risks that is suddenly far more plausible.

Non-state actors will be watching as well. The lesson is simple: you do not need to win a war to reshape the environment in which it is fought. In other words, a handful of idiots with drones can impose real costs — especially when there is no central target to strike and no appetite to occupy territory. This would be the message that the scenario Trump is flirting with presents to the world.

Because this outcome is so clearly the domain of the loser, it seems highly likely that Trump will decide he first has to massively escalate. This explains Trump’s threat in his speech Wednesday to bomb Iran “back into the stone age.” That is crazy talk – no president in modern history would have telegraphed the intention to commit a war crime this way. And it is obviously bluster – but still, we are now seeing bombardment of bridges and steel factories and the like – with Netanyahu explaining that this will deny Iran steel for the missiles it uses to attack Israel.

We could be seeing more of this – and Iran, for its part, will continue to attempt to respond in kind, targeting infrastructure in the Gulf and in Israel. So far, these efforts have been limited in effectiveness. But effectiveness is not the only metric that matters. Even failed or partial attacks contribute to the broader strategy of demonstrating capability and intent. They reinforce the perception of risk, which— as in the Strait of Hormuz — can be as consequential as actual damage.

That the US has even gotten to this position is incredible, given the spectacular (and mostly Israeli) successes of the early days of the operation, when the Iranian regime was decapitated and in chaos. There should have been a plan to either engineer a military coup right then, or absent that, to prevent things from dragging out in the nature of the kind of drawn-out quagmire that seems natural to Netanyahu. Certainly the blockage of Hormuz could not have been a surprise.

Another wild card over the weekend had been the second airman downed and missing in Iran (after the pilot was rescued by helicopter — until he too, like the pilot earlier, was rescued on Saturday. This is extremely good news for the Americans: had Iran captured him alive and started parading him, there would have been yet more rage at Trump and ressure of all kinds (see video at top)

UPGRADE HERE

GIFT A SUBSCRIPTION!

A Gulf of Expectations

For the Gulf states, meanwhile. the risks are monumental. Prolonged instability would rattle the entire business model that has produced a million travel brochures, hundreds of glistening towers, dozens of artificial islands, and even indoor ski slopes. It is, after all, a highly convenient, heavily air-conditioned haven for expats drawn by what is essentially a monumental tax boondoggle.

Only about a tenth of the population of the United Arab Emirates is local — good luck keeping the rest there if Iranian drones can hover outside the office window. It could get pretty lonely at the Dubai Mall in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa.

Who’d give up on all this? At the foot of the Burj Khalifa

Nonetheless, the Gulf nations want the war to go on; they have concluded that the Iranian regime must go. Perhaps they know something others don’t about what’s happening inside the IRGC, to make it possible without a ground invasion.

That cannot be said of the Europeans, who are currently absorbing the Trumpiest of ire over their refusal to join the war — leading to a barrage of insults and musings about the US leaving NATO altogether.

Trump has a long history of indifference to the fact that NATO is a very good deal for the US, allowing it to project leadership and power and giving it access to dozens of bases in strategic locations. Moreover, he seems confused about Article V: it says that an attack on a member is an attack on all – not that all must join any member if that member chooses to attack someone else. Trump clearly thinks such distinctions are for losers and suckers.

And that’s exactly what he thinks of the Europeans. Trump being Trump, he has taken to personal insults against British Keir Starmer (a stolid, normal-seeming, somewhat dazed fellow) and Emanuel Macron (a French president).

According to leaked comments, Trump laid into Macron at a lunch with reporters. saying the French president, who can at times appear daintier than his wife Brigitte, was “still recovering from the right to the jaw” – and the French first lady “treats him extremely badly.”

Trump also imitated Starmer in a weak voice and said the UK was “not our best” ally. That’s brutal, considering that Britain crashed out of the European Union hoping to forge some massive alliance with America. He also mocked Starmer for asking to “consult his team” on war issues – which a UK prime minister must (as basically must a non-Trumpy US president). He also dismissed Britain’s military capacity as little more than “broken-down aircraft carriers” and when asked in an interview whether the UK should invest more in defense, said it didn’t matter. That’s not exactly music to the ears of a Britannia which once ruled the seas.

Starmer responded with a grammatically correct assurance to the Britons that that they will not face an inordinate amount of blood, sweat, or tears..

Part of the problem for the Europeans is that Ttrump is the kind of person who at any moment can issue a statement that makes it look like he wants to steal another country’s oil. The Europeans are still at the stage of civilization at which free trade is one thing, and “taking” the oil is another thing, more awkward and not exactly defensible. And yet, Trump also tweeted this over the weekend:

Given the divergence in positions, Trump has told interviewers he is considering pulling the US out of the trans-Atlantic alliance that has helped maintain relative peace, stability and prosperity in the West since World War II.

Actually pulling the United States out of NATO would be far more difficult than he may know (assuming the confusion he often projects – say, on how tariffs work – is real, and extends to this issue). While the alliance’s founding treaty technically allows a member to withdraw with one year’s notice, US law and political reality complicate that path. Congress has moved to restrict a president’s ability to exit without legislative approval, setting up the likelihood of a constitutional clash if a withdrawal were attempted unilaterally. Beyond that, NATO is not just a treaty but a deeply embedded system: American troops, bases, command structures, and intelligence networks are woven into its fabric. Untangling that architecture would take years and carry significant strategic risk, not only for Europe but for the United States itself. In short, leaving NATO is legally contested, politically explosive, and operationally complex.

What a president can do, however, is something more subtle and in many ways more consequential: weaken the alliance without formally exiting it. By questioning Article 5 commitments, reducing troop deployments, conditioning support on financial or political concessions, and publicly undermining allied leaders, Trump could erode confidence in the US security guarantee. NATO depends as much on credibility as on capability; once allies begin to doubt that the United States will reliably act, the deterrent value of the alliance diminishes.

Trump in recent days has called NATO a “paper tiger” and said Putin knows it too. Well, yeah: Putin knows it because Trump is working overtime to destroy the alliance. Not since Stalin was basically handed Eastern Europe after World War II has Moscow received a greater gift.

So great is Trump’s anger that he tweeted the F-bomb:

I was interviewed today on India’s NewsX, where they seemed truly befuddled that an American president can express himself this way. I had to explain that nothing is shocking any more.

In short, much as I hate to write this, it could still go either way—and the difference between those outcomes is enormous.

GIFT A SUBSCRIPTION!

UPGRADE HERE

Share