Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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CountryRoads's avatar
CountryRoads
1d

Clearly, no matter what Trump says, the US cannot walk away without some agreement on Hormuz. To do so would allow Iran to essentially dictate the behavior of Europe and Asia. They could, for example, to craft one extreme example, say, “If you want your ships to transit Hormuz, kindly end all relations and trade with Israel.” Less obviously, Iran would demand all oil and toll payments be made in Yuan and massively undercut the dollar as world reserve currency which, frankly, is what makes possible the large size of the US military in the first place.

The likely scenario is Trump seeks to degrade civilian infrastructure in Iran with massive bombing for the next month to force a deal. Iran’s Mullahs, who see the world in terms of martyrdom and theological imperatives and care not an iota about its civilian population, just says no. Where this massive game of “chicken” ends as both countries hurtle toward the cliff of national self-immolation is anyone’s guess.

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Jeff Bergman's avatar
Jeff Bergman
1d

A lot here. Thanks. I’ll confine myself to saying that Trump and Hegseth apparently did not anticipate that Iran would close Hormuz or attack the Gulf states. Instead, they (incredibly, foolishly) expected the kind of limited, symbolic response that Iran made after Trump assassinated Soleimani in 2020, and after the June 2025 bombing attack. What they missed, of course, is that the Iranian regime is interested in its own survival, and judged at those times that a limited response was the best way to ensure it by avoiding escalation. But once Trump said his goal this time around was regime change, the Iranians had no incentive to moderate their response. The moral of the story is that Americans are governed by belligerent idiots, and the consequences of that are predictably bad.

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