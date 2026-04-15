Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Tree McGee's avatar
Tree McGee
7h

When I think about Trump’s tendency to take credit and assign blame, I find it helpful to return to the rhetoric of Bernie Ebbers during the WorldCom collapse.

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Morris Gordin's avatar
Morris Gordin
5hEdited

Credit needs to be given to whom credit is due for letting Trump act as a wannabe dictator and that is the do-nothing feckless spineless House and Senate Republican majority cowards who bury their heads in the sand by refusing to exercise their Constitutional responsibility to rein in Trump’s clear abuse of power. House and Senate Republicans are responsible and must be held accountable by voting them out. Special honor goes to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell for his role in making Trump version 2 possible who should have been convicted for his role to overthrow the election results on Jan 6. McConnell and all Republicans go down as traitors who put party first over country.

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