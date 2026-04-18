There is something perversely anachronistic about the Electoral College — a creaky 18th-century contraption still determining the leadership of a 21st-century superpower, sometimes awarding victory to the loser, and massively vulnerable to cheating. The good news is that Virginia has just taken a meaningful step toward fixing this by joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Sounds complicated, and somewhat like a highway, I know — so let’s take it step by step.

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The Electoral College was born not out of democratic idealism but from compromise and suspicion – a system designed by men who did not fully trust voters (and trusted no women), did not anticipate mass political parties, and certainly did not envision a continental media ecosystem where information moves instantly.

Moreover, they were operating by the principle that the United States is not a country. Rather, it was to be a union of countries in which, via the all-powerful Senate, Rhode Island would have the same say as Texas and Wyoming the same as California despite being 20 and 40 times smaller. But the United States does currently function as a country, and indeed, to the dismay of many, it is still the most impactful country in the world. That Mississippi is different from Maine is immaterial; Prussia is different from Bavaria.

A half century ago, there was wide-based bipartisan agreement that this whole setup, fundamentally undemocratic as it is, should be scrapped in favor of a popular vote, as one finds in any serious country. Yet remarkably, it endures.

Why? Two reasons. One is that it is extraordinarily difficult to dislodge, because it would require a Constitutional amendment in a country now so polarized it cannot agree on what day of the week it is. The second is that, well, how shall we put it … the system favors the Republicans and they like that very much. Today’s Republicans — where the “Grand Old Party” nickname is a rueful joke — do not exactly stand on principle.

The Electoral College tends to favor Republicans because it amplifies the influence of smaller, far less populous states, which vastly lean more conservative.

The situation in the Senate is a total disaster – with each state having two seats, about a quarter of the country can elect a majority in that body, which must approve most major nominations and all laws, and can remove a president.

The Electoral College is less of a distortion, but still a big one. Every state receives electors equal to its total representation in Congress — two senators plus its House members, a number that mercifully is roughly proportional to size — meaning low-population states also get disproportionately high weight per voter. A vote in states like North Dakota counts far more, electorally, than one in New York. A vote in solidly Republican Wyoming counts roughly the same as four votes in Democratic California. The winner-take-all system used by most states also allows narrow Republican victories across multiple swing or rural-heavy states to translate into large electoral gains, even without a national popular vote majority. Democratic voters, by contrast, are heavily concentrated in large urban states, where excess votes do not yield additional electors. Basically, the Democrats need something in the area of a 4-5 point margin to feel confident of victory.

Here’s but one bizarre outcome. America’s most populous cities by far, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are all in safe Democratic states, so no candidate of any party need spend one second worrying about them. Imagine a French presidential candidate being able to completely ignore Paris, Lyon and Marseille.

Moreover, the Electoral College is structurally vulnerable to manipulation, and this is where it gets curioser and curioser. Because the system runs through 50 separate state processes (plus the District of Columbia), it creates multiple pressure points where outcomes can be contested, delayed, or even distorted.

One of the clearest examples concerns the absurdity of the “electors,” where the “points” awarded by states translate into individuals that might ignore the actual result while holding votes along antiquated and even farcical procedures. Such “faithless electors” — individuals who, despite existing purely to cast the vote for the candidate chosen by their state’s electorate, simply back someone else — have cropped up dozens of times, including in 2016, when several defected. It means that, in effect, individuals can cancel the results of the country’s election.

We also face the prospect in certain circumstances of “dual slates” of electors — competing certifications sent from the same state, each claiming legitimacy. that’s because the Constitution gives states broad latitude over how elections are run and how electors are appointed, while offering only sketchy guidance on resolving conflicts. So every kind of craziness can occur. That ambiguity surfaced in 2020, when allies of Trump tried to advance alternate elector lists in key states.

The system funnels such disputes to Congress, where the role of the vice president — held at the time by Mike Pence — became the focus of extraordinary pressure, including demands that he simply refuse to certify the results. Congress actually has the ability to object to and potentially discard electoral votes, with only loosely defined standards. And in the extreme, if no candidate reaches 270, the election is thrown to the House, where each state delegation gets a single vote — meaning, again, that Wyoming counts as much as California.

So it can come down to the parliament — where the Republicans have a super-advantage — simply appointing the super-powerful president via a chaotic, corrupt and comical ancient rite.

And by the way: this is a party that opposes any gun control, hates universal healthcare efforts, denies global warming, favors abortion bans, blocks any effort to reduce the developed world’s highest inequality, and has slavishly backed a president who pulled America out of the World Health Organization, is trying to weaken NATO, wants to dismantle the Dept. of Education, has eviscerated international assistance programs, tried to overturn the 2020 election and is nakedly corrupt. So, it’s inconvenient.

Policies aside, it’s a process that depends less on clear rules than on good faith. When that good faith is not there – when a cheater, say, is president – the Electoral College becomes a freak show. The system is riddled with obscure vulnerabilities that amount to relics waiting to be exploited. It means the world’s most important country is uttersly dysfuntional in its democracy. That’s bad for all democracies.

It is madness.

Defenders will say, with a sort of self-righteousness, that “these are the rules.” That is a cheap, hypocritical and transparent way of saying “I like a system gamed to favor the Republicans.” Some pretend the love the not-a-country idea — when in fact they are mostly nationalists that like the Republican advantage. I would not behave that way, I would not lie to myself and others this way, regardless of my political preference. But you know what? Split California and New York into ten gerrymandered Blue states and the Democrats would “win” every election, including ones they lose. Congress could do that if the Democrats controlled it and scrapped another American idiocy, the filibuster. Would you like that, Republicans?

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact emerges, in this bizarre and unfortunate context, as a mischievously elegant workaround. Rather than attempting the near-impossible task of amending the Constitution, the compact exploits a feature already embedded within it: the authority of states to determine how they allocate their electoral votes. Under the compact, participating states agree to award their electors not based on their own internal results, but on the national popular vote winner — but once once enough states join to reach a majority of electoral votes, meaning that the natiopnal popular vote would result automatically in victory. In effect, it preserves the formal structure of the Electoral College while rendering irrelevant its stupidities.

Supporters argue that it restores a simple democratic principle — one person, one vote — without requiring the Herculean political effort of constitutional change. Critics counter that it skirts the spirit, if not the letter, of the Constitution, and warn of legal challenges if it ever takes effect. But the very existence of the compact underscores a deeper truth: reformers have been driven to ingenuity precisely because the formal route is so forbidding.

Amending the Constitution in the United States is famously difficult, and in this case, almost prohibitively so. It requires either a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of the states — followed by ratification from three-quarters of the states. In a deeply polarized country, where smaller and less competitive states benefit from the current system, assembling such a coalition borders on the fantastical. The Electoral College persists because the barriers to change are insurmountable.

The compact, if it succeeds, would likely trigger legal battles, political backlash, and new debates about campaign strategy and voter behavior. But it would at least align the outcome of presidential elections with the most basic democratic expectation: that the candidate with the most votes wins.

What Virginia has just done is an actual step toward making this real. The move happened through conventional legislative maneuver: Democrats, holding control of both chambers, advanced a bill to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, pushed it through committee, and passed it on largely party-line votes. The measure then went to the Governor Abigail Spanberger, who this week signed it into law, completing the process.

By committing its 13 electoral votes to the national popular vote winner regardless of how Virginians themselves vote, Virginia becomes the 18th state in the pact and pushes the total already in it to 222 electoral votes, just 48 short of the 270 needed for it to take effect in the states that have joined (and, in general, to win the presidency).

Might that gap be bridged? Yes, because the compact doesn’t need “red states” to agree; it needs to assemble a critical mass of Democratic states and just enough competitive ones to tip the balance. Blue states, understanding that the Electoral College works against them, are naturally inclined to join. But the path to 270 runs through places like Colorado, Nevada, and eventually bigger battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania or Michigan — states that may not love the current system but benefit from their outsized influence within it.

That is the compact’s quiet strategy: build momentum where it is politically easy, then make the reform feel inevitable enough that a handful of swing states cross over. If that happens, the Electoral College would not be abolished — it would simply stop mattering.

There are, in fact, a few swing or formerly competitive states already inside the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact — most notably Colorado and Nevada, with Virginia itself a recent graduate from battleground status. But none are the decisive, knife-edge states that typically determine presidential elections. That is precisely the point: the compact has advanced where it is politically easiest, among states that lean Democratic or have trended that way, while the true battlegrounds remain outside.

What are the next states to join? My hopes are placed in my own state of Pennsylvania, home of the Liberty Bell.

I know my fellows there to be decent, fair people who believe they are Americans. The state went to Trump in 2024 and Biden in 2020, and has a Deocratic governor. Its largest city, Philadelphia, was once the capital of the United States and was the site of the Declaration of Indepedence — nicely symbolic. It has 19 electoral votes, which would leave us with only 29 to go. Add Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, and it’s game over for a debilitating problem in the democratic world.

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