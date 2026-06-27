Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Robert McTague's avatar
Robert McTague
3hEdited

Dan, are we counting, say, this site as SM or a news site? I ask because I've seen Substack and Medium rolled up under SM in some discussions.

On the AI...no, I do not habitually click through each source, but I do require them to be listed and I do, periodically, open the list and peruse it. Let's put it this way--I've never had it just make one up. I've seen it make minor errors--particularly ones of interpretation--but never hallucinate like Gary Marcus is able to get them to do. But you have a good point about the cost and not paying journalists when using such. I don't know the answer, but I can say I rarely use AI for news aggregation--I use Ground News.

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
42m

Interesting. I remember when the elites like Thomas Friedman told us the “world was flat”. What happened?

I also remember when Friedman covered the Arab Spring and told us that the Muslim Brotherhood was a marginal player. Then the brothers took over the government.

Part of the problem is that the institutional media such as the New York Times have abandoned impartial

reporting to the extent that is possible so where does one go for factual reporting.

The other troubling issue is what would happen in let’s say the middle east if democracy took held: for example Saudi Arabia.

As the King said in the King and I :

“This a puzzlement.”

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