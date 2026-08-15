Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
4h

I agree with your analysis.

What you said about Hamas and Hezbolah can be said about the Iranian regime. As virulently critical of Netanyahu and Trump as you are:

on the existential issue of Iran having a nuclear weapon: are they on the right side of history or not?

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1 reply by Dan Perry
The Golden Pill's avatar
The Golden Pill
2h

Thank you. The West has been averting its collective eye from a direct examination of jihadism for the last 25 years, and longer really. We are all circling the exact same fundamental truth: that jihadism is at our gates with battering rams and we are desperately trying to avoid the civilizational showdown they’ve been preparing for over decades.

https://thegoldenpill.substack.com/p/just-say-jihadism?r=31tulb&utm_medium=ios

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