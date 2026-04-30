The Middle East war has entered a phase where the central fact is no longer the air campaign but the US blockade of Iran’s ports. Iran continues to hold on, but logic (a dangerous counselor) says it is nearing a break point, through the world economy is suffering as well. The obstinacy of the regime’s remaining leadership suggests that they’re betting they can impose unlimited pain on their own people but the world, and the West, cannot tolerate even a little, and will break soon.

It is clear that in making this bet the regime is factoring in the rupture in the West. This is caused by a combination of things that we shall explore. This must be resolved, because no one can afford the regime emerging strengthened from this misadventure, which began with the slaughter of tens of thousands of pro-democracy protestors. The well-meaning cluless, like Emmanuel Macron, reflexively call for de-escalation, but can’t possibly want that outcome either.

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At AQL our view has been, as we wrote several days ago, that to ease the way Trump should publicly walk back the abuse he has heaped on NATO since his return to power. That would be off-brand, but Trump knows a loser when he sees one, and it should be clear that his reckless, pointless and stupid threats in January to invade Greenland, a territory of NATO ally Denmark, were just that. Walk it back now and get NATO to help you defeat the real enemy, jihadism – meaning Iran and its Lebanese rottweiler Hezbollah both.

Readers confused about why a centrist liberal publication like this would advocate any form of aggression should read about the Munich Agreement, and then hang out with jihadists sometime. Or talk to exiled Iranian activist Lilly Moo, who appeared on a broadcast with me this week and urged the Americans to continue their “rescue mission” on behalf of the people of Iran.

I mentioned in my response that generally it is not the world’s business to militarily rescue abused peoples, which are sadly many in this world. You cannot be rescuing the Chinese, the Russians, the Belorussians, the Turkmen, the Azerbaijanis, the Eritreans – it’s really up to them. On the other hand, the US is rightly abused to indifference to the Nazis’ crimes up until their Japanese ally’s attack on Pearl Harbor. And on yet the other hand, the Iranian regime made the mistake of also menacing other countries, not only by pursuing a nuclear weapon but mainly by spreading jihadist proxy militias around the Middle East. There has to be a limit, even if you don’t generally appreciate Trump, which I do not.

Let’s look at where we are and where it all may go.

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