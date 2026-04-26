The outcome of the Iran crisis will hinge to a certain degree on what happens between Washington and NATO. Iran’s dictatorship has made a calculated bet that since it cannot defeat the United States (or even Israel) militarily, it might outlast a divided West — exploiting the deep mistrust between Trump and America’s traditional allies to fracture the response, dilute the pressure, and ultimately force terms.

It is difficult for reasonable persons to find themselves in any way aligned with Trump, or for that matter with the Putin disciple who answers to the name Netanyahu. But the Iranians are not budging and talks are stalled, and if the Iranian regime’s bet proves correct, the implications will stretch far beyond the Strait of Hormuz and will be bigger than this duo. It will signal that maritime trade is no longer safe, that the West is no longer an alliance, and that the regime can regroup to continue to make life for Iranians dangerous and miserable while further menacing to its region. And this simply cannot be.

Therefore it is urgent that Tehran be confronted with a different reality from the one that has brought us to this point. Trump and NATO must make up immediately, and it cannot be unilateral. For two things must happen.

The European nations – a.k.a. the NATO allies – must forgive Trump his odiousness, the fact that he threatened to attack Denmark in order to grab Greenland, that he has insulted and demeaned them, and that he did not consult them on the Iran war. Mainly, they need to stop being craven cowards afraid of Muslim minorities and shrieking “progressives” who are apologists for jihadism.

Trump needs to walk back everything he said and immediately cease his break with NATO and Europe, stop interfering in European elections in favor of far-right groups that would break up the EU, and understand that NATO’s Article V does not mean “you must join my war” but rather “you must defend me if I’m attacked.” He should apologize, basically – which is about as easy to bring about as persuading a jihadist to be generous and calm.

Not easy at all, but that is what’s needed, and here’s what should follow.

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