Trump Chooses North Korea Over South Korea

On today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the latest thing that is too weird to be believed: Trump, last heard from preferring Russia (despotic, mass-murdering invader) to Ukraine (plucky democratic defender), now seems to prefer North Korea, the world’s sole hereditary nuclear wacko-dictatorship, to the democratic US ally in the south of the peninsula.

In an extraordinary foreign policy maneuver this week, Trump decided to substantially reduce America’s joint military exercises with South Korea to appease North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The post announcing it looks like a parody: “Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. He called the drills costly and said they “send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile” to North Korea.

Astonishingly, Trump went on to describe North Korea as being “unthreatening and respectful” during his presidency, which is why he ordered “Secretary of War” (that title indeed, I admit, does sound hostile) Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the exercises. And, in an extraordinary non sequitur, Trump added that he had asked South Korean President Lee Jae Myung whether Seoul would join the American effort to “denuclearize” Iran, only to receive a “No thanks!”

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Since the US president is either ignorant or deceitful, let’s just set the record straight. North Korea is not a peaceful country but a nuclear-armed dictatorship whose government has spent decades threatening South Korea, developing ballistic missiles capable of striking US allies and territory, and maintaining one of the most repressive political systems on earth. North Korea has conducted repeated nuclear and missile tests, continues to expand its military capabilities, and has deepened its military relationship with Russia, including providing troops and other support for Russia’s war against Ukraine. The latest joint US-South Korean exercises were taking place against precisely that background.

The Kim “dynasty” (now in its third generation) has built a totalitarian state characterized by political prison camps, arbitrary detention, torture, forced labor, severe restrictions on movement and expression, collective punishment and systematic suppression of religion and information. A United Nations Commission of Inquiry concluded that North Korean authorities had committed crimes against humanity, including extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution and the forcible transfer of populations. The United Nations subsequently urged consideration of accountability, including possible referral to the International Criminal Court.

The North Korean regime turned a severe food crisis into a devastating famine through rigid economic control, collectivized agriculture, restrictions on private trade and movement, and a failing state food-distribution system. As Soviet support disappeared and floods damaged harvests, the regime resisted reform and prioritized politically important groups and state interests, leaving millions without reliable access to food and contributing to up to a million deaths in a country whose population then numbered just over 20 million.

Against that reality, Trump’s formulation is almost surreal. The exercises exist because South Korea faces an actual military threat from North Korea. They are a central mechanism for ensuring that American and South Korean forces can fight together if North Korea attacks – which is a reasonable fear. Allowing the personal relationship between an American president and a North Korean dictator to determine the military posture of the United States toward its democratic ally is a devastating folly – even looking past the grotesque Trump claim that he likes this mass murderer.

And remember, the United States fought the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 to prevent communist North Korea, backed by China and the Soviet Union, from taking over the entire Korean Peninsula. Nearly 37,000 American service members were killed, and the war ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving North and South Korea technically still at war. The US–South Korea alliance and the roughly 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea grew directly out of that conflict, with the core purpose of deterring another North Korean attack. Pyongyang: might now fairly conclude a weakenening of the deterrence structure the US maintained for more than seven decades.

The timing makes the decision even harder to understand. North Korea had just conducted another ballistic missile test. The exercises were designed partly to improve readiness in light of lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine, including the growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. And the United States was simultaneously moving naval assets away from the Pacific toward the Middle East. The result is a striking diminution of the American military presence in the region at precisely the moment when North Korea’s military capabilities and its relationship with Russia are growing.

If one strains to make this make sense, Trump does want to meet with Kim later this year and he has said he wants the north “denuclearized” as well. That seems imposiible without military coersion — Trump, morever, seems to waver on it.

Then there is the transactional element to Trump’s explanation. South Korea declined to participate in the American war against Iran (as did the Europeans, mostly), and Trump appears to have regarded that refusal as relevant to joint defense readiness in the Pacific arena.

Claire’s main concern was that America’s value as an ally is being destroyed irreversibly. Alliances are supposed to establish commitments that adversaries and allies can rely upon – that’s true. But I argued that everything is reversible, and while the stench of the disgrace of having elected Trump (once for real, even by the national vote count) will be with America for a while, if a “normal” is elected in 2028, allies will mostly be relieved and eager to make amends.

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On the podcast, we also discussed Mykhailo Fedorov’s call this week for Ukraine to hold presidential elections, with Zelensky now nearly two years beyond the scheduled end of his term. Claire argued that Russian occupation makes a credible national election impossible, particularly with millions of Ukrainians displaced and large parts of the country outside Kyiv’s control. I push back on that argument: if Ukraine waits for the return of Crimea and the Donbas, elections could be postponed indefinitely, since Russia is unlikely to relinquish those territories anytime soon. The real question is therefore how Ukraine can preserve democratic legitimacy while the war and occupation continue — how displaced citizens and soldiers can vote, how to prevent Russian interference, and whether elections can be conducted securely and credibly under martial law.

Finally, we talked about the extraordinary events in the Persian Gulf this week, where Trump incoherently announced that the Strait of Hormuz was US territory and threatened to bomb Oman if it interferes with American efforts to get what it (rightly) wants from Iran. The details of that sad business are outlined in yesterday’s Ask Questions Later piece, where we examined what the United States can actually claim in the Strait, what international maritime law says about passage through it, and why the threat to Oman is considerably more complicated than Trump’s rhetoric suggests.

So: Korea, Ukraine, Iran, Oman and Hormuz. Another week in which American foreign policy seems well and truly out to lunch.

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