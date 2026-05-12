There have been erratic presidents before. But never before have US citizens been able to watch, in real time and minute by minute, a sitting president descend publicly into what appears to be profound mental and emotional instability.

That is what made Trump’s overnight posting spree yesterday so disturbing. Over the course of several late-night hours, the president unleashed a torrent of dozens of social media posts accusing former President Barack Obama of treason in working with the CIA to overthrow him, amplifying calls for Obama’s arrest, reviving thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems and the 2020 election, reposting fantasies about prosecuting Hillary Clinton and demanding investigations or arrests of ever-more political enemies.

At one point, Trump reposted claims that Obama was a “traitor.” At another, he pushed allegations that the former president somehow personally profited by $120 million from Obamacare (this, from a transparently double-dealing crypto profiteer). He reposted accounts claiming there was secret intelligence proving vast criminal plots involving Democrats and again promoted the fantasy that the 2020 election was stolen through voting-machine manipulation — a claim rejected by courts, election officials, recounts, and administration Republicans.

No other serious political leader in the world would do any of this. It is nuts, and it is disgraceful.

To keep reading this article, please upgrade to a Paid Subscription

UPGRADE HERE

GIFT A SUBSCRIPTION!