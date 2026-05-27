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Jeff Bergman's avatar
Jeff Bergman
1h

One of Iran’s terms for a deal to reopen Hormuz, which Trump of course desperately wants, is that Israel stop attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon. Trump may be certain that Netanyahu will do whatever he tells him to do, but I am not so sure. Netanyahu doesn’t want a deal at all, and for good reason, since it would leave Israel in a much weaker strategic position. So if he can scuttle it, maybe he will, no matter how angry Trump gets. Or if he agrees, he will extract a large concession from Trump. In Trump’s parlance, Bibi has a big card. He’ll play it.

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Katherine B Barz's avatar
Katherine B Barz
14m

In my opinion, this mess began when Felon Trump won the 2024 election. He was failing before and it was obvious; “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cars!’. This was said during the debate with Harris on prime time television! But he had in place a lot of incompetent people whose only qualities are to yes him daily. Then the Republican Party abdicated their Constitutional responsibilities, and the panic is on. Greenland was probably one of many crazy schemes he thought about playing golf. Greenland was chosen because someone mentioned to the felon that this person could make a lot of money if the U.S. controlled the island. And money is like the starting pistol at a race. Everything Felon Trump does is about money!

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