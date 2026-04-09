Walking away from the World Health Organization after the greatest pandemic in memory and ripping up global trade were foolish. Undermining the Dept. of Education and the Federal Emergency Management Authority is reckless. Blocking USAID was cruel. But when it comes to crimes against America, President Trump’s threats to bolt NATO are the winner.

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Trump’s threats had NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte bolting to Washington this week in emergency mode. Rutte described the closed-door White House meeting Wednesday as “frank” — and the alliance clearly remains in crisis as Trump fumes over the Europeans’ refusal to join the now-paused war against Iran.

There are reports that Trump wants to pull US troops out of some NATO countries (Spain, with its leftist government, may attract special scrutiny) — which in theory is his right even if bolting the alliance may not be as simple as he may think.

Trump and his aides clearly believe that the alliance was tested in this war, and failed the test. Not crazy, as Iran did block the Strait of Hormuz, harming the entire world’s economy. NATO’s members feel that they were not consulted and had no obligation to follow America’s lead. But Trump has been bristling at NATO for years, well before the Iran war, and in January he threatened to invade Greenland, which would have been war against member country Denmark.

So it is no small feat for Rutte to keep things from falling apart further. Luckily, the former Dutch prime minister, who once agreed to call Trump “daddy,” is considered an expert handler of the combustible president.

Trump’s antipathy to the alliance is madness. He is openly questioning the alliance that makes American power projection possible in the widest sense, far wider than Iran – a colossal strategic illiteracy.

Let’s start with the basics — what NATO is and what Trump gets wrong — and work up to the excruciating cost of Trump’s confoundingly foolish posture.

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