There is something profoundly dispiriting about Trump’s mistreatment of Canada. His weird hostility toward America’s closest ally is costing both countries dearly while capturing the larger tragedy of America’s self-inflicted decline as a world power. A folly of this scale needs a symbol, and none is more fitting than the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, the bridge is named for a man who embodied the bond between the two countries. Gordie Howe was a Canadian icon, one of the greatest hockey players ever, and also a Detroit legend. His career with the Detroit Red Wings made him a hero on both sides of the border – and the very personification of a bridge. The choice of his name celebrated the closest of geopolitical relationships.

Along blunders Trump, with a ham-fisted transactionalism as self-defeating as it is cynical. Every tariff threat, every snarling tweet and every joke about annexing Canada raises the urgency of a question that resonates far beyond North America: Does the United States still want to be a superpower? Does it understand anything about the utility of alliances?

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Anyone not gripped by know-nothing fever appreciates that Canada occupies a unique place in American foreign policy, culture and history. It represents the clearest example of how US influence has worked: through friendship, integration, shared interests, and voluntary cooperation.

So let’s unpack how Trump’s trolling of Canada is unfair and self-defeating, with facts and figures and something unfashionable called logic.

When looking at the relationship between the two countries, the hockey angle is useful. Hockey is Canada’s national sport and key to Canadian identity. Yet the “National” Hockey League is a North American institution. Most teams are in the United States because the American market is larger. A huge disproportion of the league’s greatest players have been Canadian. US franchises have dominated the Stanley Cup in recent decades. The result is a shared ecosystem in which two countries compete fiercely while thriving within the same structure.

Most Americans experience this personally: A friend I’ve known since birth is a leading doctor in Toronto, who as a kid visited me in Philadelphia. My best friend was married in Quebec City. A college roommate was Canadian. Another close friend grew up in Montreal and lives in Miama. I’ve visited the country many times. When I was a boy the Philadelphia Flyers won two Stanley Cups in a row, but the heroes were Bobby Clarke, Rick MacLeish, Bernie Parent – Canadians all.

A superficial interpretation might conclude that if Canada and the US are so deeply intertwined, political union naturally follows. The achievement is precisely the opposite. Two sovereign democracies have built one of the world’s most successful cross-border partnerships while preserving their separate identities.

This has huge economic usefulness. The United States and Canada have spent generations building one of the world’s most integrated economic relationships. Almost a trillion dollars in total trade in goods and services flows between the two countries each year —almost $3 billion every day — making it one of the largest bilateral trading relationships in the world. Modern supply chains routinely cross the border several times before a finished product reaches consumers. Canada supplies more crude oil to the United States than any other country, providing roughly three-fifths of all American crude oil imports. American manufacturers depend upon Canadian aluminum, potash, lumber, uranium, and critical minerals, while Canadian companies rely upon American consumers, investment, and technology.

Increasingly, the two countries produce goods together rather than simply exchanging finished products. In industries such as automobiles, aerospace, machinery, and energy, components routinely cross the border several times before becoming finished products. A transmission assembled in Ontario may be installed in a vehicle in Michigan before that vehicle is exported abroad. Industry studies have long observed that automobile components may cross the US-Canada border several times before a finished vehicle reaches a dealership, illustrating how thoroughly North American manufacturing has become integrated.

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Sure, even within a close relationship disputes inevitably arise. Canada protects portions of its agricultural sector through supply management. But the broader context here makes tariff barriers in this case even more idiotic than they usually are – and this is worth examining in a week during which Trump has again threatened 50 percent tariffs on many Canadian products. Far from protecting a vital national industry (at the cost of inefficiency and inflation), which is the one possible justification, it actually punishes one’s own businesses directly, disrupting production as much as commerce. Trump may think, in his cluelessness, that he is disadvantaging Canadian firms – but he is mostly reducing the competitiveness of American manufacturers that depend upon Canadian inputs, while raising prices for Americans.

The legal authority invoked for Trump’s latest tariffs comes from Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a little-used provision from the same protectionist era that produced the Smoot-Hawley Tariff. That’s a long-discredited policy that historians agree deepened the Great Depression.

The deterioration has become almost surreal. This week, Trump threatened yet more new tariffs because wildfire smoke from Canada drifted into the United States, blaming Ottawa – absolutely unfairly – for failing to manage its forests rather than treating the fires as a shared challenge requiring cross-border cooperation.

Trump’s attacks on Canada are of a piece with his outrageous threats in January that the US might seize Greenland by force, which would mean an attack on NATO member Denmark, the country of which Greenland is a territory. Words cannot describe how much this is upending the world order. The question is not whether we can survive two years of Trump — America’s allies are counting the days but will muddle through — but whether the damage can be fixed, and whether the fact that the United States can elect such a person and can behave this way for years has not completely blown up the trust which helped keep the world stable and which made America extremely prosperous.

Or, as Trump would put it, America “getting nothing in return.”

Reflecting the damage Trump is doing, Canada this week joined the British-, Japanese-, and Italian-led Global Combat Air Programme as an observer, signaling interest in Europe’s next-generation fighter jet even as it reviews its long-term commitment to the American F-35. The message is difficult to miss: even America’s closest allies are beginning to hedge.

American power after the Second World War rested upon military strength and economic size, but also on confidence that partnership with the United States was worthwhile and dependable. Canada – which shares with the US the world’s longest undefended border, a continental economy, integrated air defense through NORAD, and a hockey league – was the jewel on the crown of the Western alliance America has led.

Yet it was Canadian PM Mark Carney who earlier this year made the case that Trump has undone forever the existing world order, and that its allies must prepare for a post-American landscape. I argued with that on these pages, saying he gives Trump too much credit and the catastrophe can be reversed. But from my experiences at geopolitical meetings in Europe in recent months, I know America’s allies increasingly agree with Carney.

There is a side story here, which is the peculiar competition between the two societies, oddly coming mostly from the stronger side, the United States. Canada is often portrayed in American popular culture as a slightly quaint, colder, less ambitious neighbor: a country with sappy jokes, excess politeness, high taxes, and a supposedly inferior healthcare system where people wait forever for treatment. The image is reinforced by the fact that the United States is richer, larger, more militarily powerful, and home to many of the world’s biggest companies and universities. Americans think Canada must therefore be a lesser society.

But national success is not measured only by GDP, military power, or the number of billionaires. When you look at outcomes that actually affect ordinary people’s lives, Canada frequently outperforms the United States. The most obvious example is healthcare. The American critique of Canada usually focuses on waiting times, especially around access to specialists and elective procedures — but that ignores the broader picture. Canada provides universal healthcare coverage to its citizens while spending dramatically less per person than the United States. Americans spend roughly twice as much per capita on healthcare, yet the population as a whole has lower life expectancy, more medical debt, and millions of people who remain uninsured or underinsured — a travesty.

Canadians live several years longer on average than Americans. Canada has substantially lower infant mortality, lower maternal mortality, and far fewer deaths from preventable causes.

The same pattern appears in public safety. The United States is vastly more violent. The two countries share a language, a continent, a border, and many cultural influences, yet America’s homicide rate is roughly three times Canada’s. Gun violence, mass shootings, and US firearm deaths are dramatically higher. Canada also has lower incarceration rates, lower levels of inequality, and stronger social safety nets. It consistently ranks among the world’s most livable countries, with high levels of education, political stability, and quality of life.

So while Canada has serious challenges, the American caricature of Canada as a failed or inferior version of the United States is simply false.

Meanwhile, what actually happened to the Gordie Howe International Bridge? Trump threatened to block it, arguing that its financing favored Canada and tying the project to broader trade disputes. The opening was delayed, and Canada ultimately canceled the joint ribbon-cutting ceremony after the administration announced sweeping new tariffs. A bridge built to symbolize the closest partnership in North America became another casualty of its deterioration.

There is a word for this that Trump would recognize: SAD!

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