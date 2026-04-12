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Richard Plotzker's avatar
Richard Plotzker
5h

Thanks for great summary. In some ways controversial governments are copy & past versions of what came before. The first media control freak might have been Napoleon, who also claimed to expand personal rights. In America, protection of rights came in aliquots. A civil service with independence that survived political shifts did not come until the 1880s.

Assuming elections are free, voters have a way of anticipating what their lives would be like with each option. Often they react to their current reality, which sometimes gets majorities for autocrats promoting stability, other times reformers pledged to undo debacles. And on occasion revolution.

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Rachel Quinton's avatar
Rachel Quinton
5h

Upon going into my messages, i was thankful to read you words, that Orban, a trump crony, had lost his re-election bid. I hope this is the beginning of a trend that will end with trump and his family being stripped of all the plunder and have to walk the plank.

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