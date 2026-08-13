Something has gone badly wrong with American capitalism. A system that produced extraordinary prosperity and innovation is also yielding concentrations of wealth so extreme that they’re difficult to defend, fueling a political backlash against capitalism itself. It is capitalism’s defenders who should understand that action is needed.

The rise of Zohran Mamdani in New York, and momentum behind the Democratic Socialists of America, happened for a reason: ordinary people have watched the fortunes of billionaires explode while housing, education and health care have become prohibitively expensive for millions. So anger at the uber-rich and the tech oligarchy is becoming mainstream, and younger Americans are growing dangerously skeptical of capitalism.

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That’s terrible, because capitalism remains by far the greatest engine of prosperity, innovation and economic progress humanity has devised. But capitalism can undermine itself when it produces levels of inequality that large numbers of people come to regard as grotesque – which brings us neatly to Elon Musk. He’s hovered above and below the trillion-dollar threshold in recent weeks, an extraordinary milestone that prompted discussion about whether trillionaires should exist. And I say that at the current price point — a trillion is greater than the annual GDP of scores of countries — no, they should not.

Whenever the subject of inequality comes up, purists will claim that markets should be allowed to work, success should be rewarded and governments should not arbitrarily decide that somebody has enough money. I agree with much of that. But if the free market results in a tiny oligarchy controlling a vast proportion of the wealth the world, while the vast majority of people feel left behind, is that really acceptable? Taken ad absurdum, can we accept that one person has everything and eight billion have nothing?

Taken to a sufficient extreme, such a society would be morally grotesque, economically dysfunctional and politically impossible. The system would collapse, probably violently. Considering that a recent Gallup poll found almost four in 10 young Americans holding positive view of socialism, it should be clear that we are flirting with that threshold.

This is not to say that everyone should receive the same income and wealth – according to need, as a Marxist would argue; that would destroy the incentive that creates progress. Inequality is not merely an unfortunate byproduct of capitalism but is essential to a rational universe. But up to a limit.

The real question is how much inequality provides sufficient reward for extraordinary achievement without producing untenable and immoral concentrations of wealth – and with it power – such that millions of people conclude the system is rigged against them. It certainly seems that the level of inequality in the United States, the highest in the developed world, is not at that optimal level.

Consider what has happened to CEO compensation in the United States. In 1965, the chief executives of the largest American companies earned about 21 times what the typical worker earned; by 2024, the ratio was about 281 to one. Since 1978, CEO compensation has risen by more than 1,000 percent after inflation, while typical worker compensation has increased by just 26 percent.

This did not happen because the managerial gene pool suddenly improved by an order of magnitude. It reflected a broader liberalization of corporate America, an extraordinary rise in the stock market, and, critically, the transformation of executive compensation from salary into shares, options and other stock-linked awards — which accounted for almost four-fifths of realized CEO compensation in 2024. It also reflects a corporate-governance system with an unmistakably circular quality: boards formally hire and compensate CEOs, but powerful CEOs often exercise considerable influence over who sits on those boards, while directors and compensation consultants benchmark pay against other highly paid CEOs, ratcheting the entire structure upward.

The usual defense of this corrupt insanity is that these astronomical packages are necessary to attract uniquely gifted managerial talent. That argument becomes increasingly difficult to take seriously when CEO pay has risen vastly faster not only than ordinary wages but even than the earnings of the top 0.1 percent — and when a glance at the record of corporate failures, disastrous acquisitions and mediocre management makes it difficult to believe that America has somehow produced a new race of executives hundreds of times more valuable than the people who work for them.

The phenomenon is hardly confined to the United States. CEO compensation has risen sharply across much of the developed world, notably in Britain, where the gap between executive pay and ordinary wages has widened dramatically over the past generation. But America remains the extreme case.

The broad measure is the Gini coefficient, which runs from zero, representing the edge case of perfect equality, to one, representing a society in which a single person receives all the income (as suggested above). On the OECD’s measure of disposable household income — importantly, after taxes and government transfers — the United States has a Gini coefficient of roughly 0.39, compared with about 0.35 in Britain, 0.33 in Canada, 0.30 in Germany and 0.30 in France. The precise figures move somewhat from year to year, but the pattern does not: among the major advanced Western economies, the United States is an extraordinary outlier. Britain has experienced its own version of the explosion in executive rewards — CEOs of FTSE 100 companies now make roughly 78 times the median worker — but even Britain has not allowed the overall distribution of income to become as skewed as America’s.

Well, Israel’s is almost as bad. And Turkey, Mexico and Chile are even worse — but, and meaning no offense, the US is the worst among developed industrial economies.

When discussing how to fix this, the typical populist politician makes an immediate mistake in mis-defining the rich and urging higher taxes on people who are in fact in the upper middle class. A surgeon earning $500,000 a year, a successful lawyer making $1 million or an entrepreneur who has built a business worth $10 million are not the problem. These are precisely the people a capitalist economy should encourage, and they tend to live in spectacularly expensive places like New York, San Francisco or London.

There is an enormous difference between being successful and possessing wealth on the scale of countries. At that level, wealth becomes power – and its evil twin, corruption. It can purchase media organizations, political access and influence over public debate.

How to avoid this outcome? The answer should not be to wait until someone accumulates a trillion dollars and then confiscate it. The better objective is to construct the rules of capitalism so that fortunes are less likely to compound to such extraordinary levels in the first place, while leaving the overwhelming majority of successful people alone.

So yes, taxation. Income measured in tens or hundreds of millions of dollars can face much higher marginal rates without destroying anyone’s incentive to succeed. At truly exceptional levels, such that normal people with a 401(k) are not affected, capital gains should be taxed more like income from work. The tax system also has to grapple with enormous unrealized gains, because the richest people generally accumulate their fortunes through appreciating assets rather than salaries. And inheritance taxation should make it difficult for a spectacular entrepreneurial fortune to become a dynasty.

Antitrust policy belongs in this discussion as well, although for a different reason. A company should not be broken up simply because its founder became fabulously rich. But neither should dominant companies be permitted to use the power generated by yesterday’s success to make tomorrow’s competition impossible by gobbling up all competitors.

In the end, the capitalist system – including the protection of private property by the state – is meant to achieve the greatest good for the greatest number of people. That is actually preserved when a society produces rich people and occasionally extraordinarily rich ones. What is difficult to explain is what additional social purpose is served when $10 billion becomes $100 billion, or a trillion. It’s hard to believe that an entrepreneur worth $50 billion would decline to innovate because of higher marginal taxes.

And please don’t tell me that taxing away a substantial portion of the hundreds of billions accumulated at the very top would make no meaningful difference to poverty or human welfare. The marginal value of the hundred-billionth dollar to its owner is essentially nonexistent; the value of even a minute fraction of that money to people without adequate nutrition, medicine or education can be enormous.

There is a point at which inequality becomes not merely economically questionable or politically destabilizing but morally wrong. That is why the spectacle surrounding Musk is useful even if the precise value of his fortune changes by hundreds of billions of dollars with the markets. It forces us to confront a question that capitalism’s defenders too often avoid: somewhere between one person owning everything and everyone owning exactly the same amount lies a level of inequality that best combines prosperity, incentive, opportunity and social stability. We can argue about precisely where that point lies. But we should stop pretending that no such point exists.

The American philosopher John Rawls put it well: “Social and economic inequalities are to be arranged so that they are to the greatest benefit of the least advantaged.” A trillion dollars, at today’s purchasing power, in the hands of one person, does not accomplish this. We should address this problem.

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