Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Martha Ture's avatar
Martha Ture
1h

So, how many people think there is no socialism in the USA, raise your hands.

And how many people think there is no socialism for the rich, raise your hands.

How many people think they can define socialism? Hands up, please.

How many think socialism for the rich is a problem? Hands, please.

Can anybody tell us the origins, distribution, and amount we taxpayers pay to the rich?

Quiz in 5 minutes.

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
3h

Two additional points in alignment with Dan’s argument:

1. I’ve often heard the argument from folks, usually on the more conservative side of the spectrum (and often themselves neither entrepreneurs nor rich), that the tech billionaires “earned” everything they have accumulated. My retort is “what about all the infrastructure and collective knowledge that represents the enormous substrate upon which these companies are built?” I follow this with the question: “Do you think they could have built these companies in, say, Afghanistan or Yemen?” I usually get no cogent response.

2. As a control systems engineer, I tend to think of company management and governmental structures as distributed control systems, regulating the activities of those systems toward a goal or goals. These systems generally take on an architecture that looks like an org chart. Two key characteristics of well-designed examples are sparse connection (every box is not connected to every other), which prevents failure propagation across the system, and limited authority, limited to passing goals and constraints down to the next level and passing results back up. (This is, by the way, why I think authoritarian governments typically fail.) So, yes, there should be some incentive to take on the broader responsibility of each layer up the ladder, but only in proportion to the increase in scope, usually ~3-7x, not hundreds or thousands of times. This is absurd and counterproductive, and incentivizes a scope of control that is suboptimal!

And finally, as an engineer who once co-founded a tech company, I can confirm that becoming a billionaire was not even in my top 100 reasons for doing it.

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