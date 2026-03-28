We live in an era so strange, and so detached from the norms that long have governed geopolitics, that something extraordinary has passed almost without remark. For decades, there was an unspoken rule that leaders of countries did not kill one another. That seems to be gone — and while the logic seems in Iran’s case compelling, the consequences could be brutal.

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Before we examine that, a quick recap of where we stand after 28 days:

We are in one of those moments when it is hard to avoid cliche, because things really could go either way.

On one hand, there appears to be some version of negotiation underway, certainly indirectly, weirdly enough through Pakistan. The Americans are trying to dictate terms of surrender, which would be logical if one were dealing with rational players who have been thrashed as badly as the Iranian regime has. The terms are right and just: Iran really should end its nuclear and missile programs and support for proxy militias in the region (probably been the regime’s greatest non-domestic outrage). Ideally, it would also agree to democratic reforms.

But the Iranians, seemingly indifferent to the assassination of almost their entire senior leadership, show interest in no such thing. They believe they’re somehow winning by having blocked the Strait of Hormuz; they consider “asymmetry” their friend. Agreeing to this blackmail would be a horrendous precedent. But escalating in order to better persuade is also risky and may simply not work: the regime is reminiscent of the Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. who mulishly refuses to capitulate despite ever-more-outlandish setbacks.

Instead the Iranians want reparations, guarantees, and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. This is a shared waterway with Oman. Comparing it to the Suez Canal which is fully in Egypt, so as to make it an Iranian toll booth, is absurd. But that’s where we are. Obviously, this may be an opening gambit only — but even dignifying it seems wrong.

Why is the regime hanging on? And what is the regime? Is it the foreign minister, the president, and the speakr of the parliament? Is Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Nepotist, a real thing? The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in particular is designed to prevent exactly the kind of fissuring people keep predicting. That doesn’t mean cracks aren’t there; perhaps they’re hidden still. There’s always a chance that with a few more blows, the regime will be more interested in peace. But another spectacular thing may need to happen.

So in recent hours there have been reported US–Israel strikes on Iran’s Khuzestan and Mobarakeh steel complexes, which mark a notable shift in targeting — from primarily military or nuclear-related sites to the country’s industrial backbone. These facilities are central to Iran’s domestic economy and export capacity, particularly in steel, one of its most resilient non-oil sectors under sanctions.

The implications are significant. Expanding target sets to include heavy industry blurs the line between military and economic warfare, raising the stakes of the confrontation and increasing the likelihood of sustained escalation. It also signals a willingness to impose systemic pressure on Iran’s state infrastructure, potentially inviting reciprocal targeting of economic assets across the region. At the same time, such strikes risk unsettling global markets tied to energy, shipping, and industrial supply chains, reinforcing the sense that this is no longer a contained security flare-up but a widening strategic contest. And, as even some diaspora activists warn, this is the kind of thing that risks angering the very population that everyone hopes will rise up once more against the regime.

Other escalation scenarios include:

Seizing Kharg Island: Militarily conceivable, and strategically enormous. It would be a direct strike on Iran’s oil lifeline and almost certainly trigger retaliation across multiple theaters (Gulf shipping, Iraq, possibly Israel). Yemen’s Houthis, who seem to have joined the war over the weekend, will probably again block Red Sea shipping headed to the Suez Canal.

Holding territory along the Strait of Hormuz: Possible, but even a narrow strip is not cost-free. It invites asymmetric responses —mining, drones, swarm attacks —and turns any occupying force into a permanent target.

Striking at more and more Iranian energy infrastructure. Dicey. Iran could hit at its neighbor’s energy infrastructure, and that could lead to uncontrolled escalation. As said, even opposition Iranians tend to not want their infrastructure trashed; they will need it, if and when in power.

Kharg Island

There is actually an interesting degree of Iranian expatriate optimism — but historically, diasporas often overestimate how close regimes are to collapse. We saw versions of this with Iraq pre-2003 and, differently, with parts of the Syrian opposition. It’s not that they’re wrong about underlying weakness; they’re often early in identifying it. Timing is where they tend to be unreliable. And time may be something the US does not have, given Trump’s capriciousness and the relative unpopularity of the war, especially considering its inflationary consequences.

The key question: Is there a military coup scenario? Iran is not a typical praetorian state. The regular army (Artesh) is deliberately kept separate and weaker politically than the IRGC. Any coup would likely have to involve elements of the IRGC itself—which is both the regime’s backbone and its biggest potential vulnerability. That’s a high bar. It should have been in the planning before the bombing began — but it was either ignored, or has not worked. We come back, therefore, to the need for a paradigm shift.

In the end, we remain with the three possible scenarios AQL identified last week: the low-probablity regime collapse, the medium-probability regime acquiescence to US terms, and the compromise that allows all sides to claim a fictitious victory, lick their wounds and quite possible fight

Here are two essays worth reading:

Simon Pearce outlines the so-called “escalation trap,” a self-reinforcing cycle in which each side intensifies conflict because backing down becomes politically or strategically unacceptable. Tactical gains are mistaken for meaningful progress, each side views its own actions as justified and the other’s as aggression, and earlier decisions narrow future options. Over time, the conflict hardens into a binary choice—escalate further or appear to lose—leaving actors effectively trapped in a path they can no longer easily exit.

Claire Berlinski, our podcast partner on Critical Conditions, argues that the Islamic Republic cannot be understood through standard geopolitical logic, as its leadership is driven by a Shiite theological worldview that fuses politics with end-times belief. Rooted in Karbala, martyrdom, and the expectation of the Mahdi (a messianic figure), this ideology casts conflict and sacrifice as necessary steps in a divinely ordained process. The West misreads Iran by treating it as a conventional state, ignoring the fanatical belief system at play.

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And now, back to the emerging “decapitation” strategy embraced by Israel and, by extension, the United States in their joint war.

This marks a profound departure from how even bitter adversaries have conducted themselves in the modern era. And it happened reportedly in the first minute of the war, with the assassination-by-bombardment of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — and again in last week’s killing of security chief Ali Larijani, believed to have been effectively in charge at the time.

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