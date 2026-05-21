What Do the Far-Right Jewish Settlers Want?

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I dug into the increasingly dangerous role of Itamar Ben Gvir and the extremist settler movement in Israeli politics — and why many Israelis see them not as fringe irritants anymore, but as an existential threat to the country’s future.
The episode also covered the war in Ukraine, massive Russian casu…
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