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CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
What Do the Far-Right Jewish Settlers Want?
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What Do the Far-Right Jewish Settlers Want?

The CRITICAL CONDITIONS podcast, Ep. 62: Featuring a heated debate with one of them.
Dan Perry's avatar
Dan Perry
May 21, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I dug into the increasingly dangerous role of Itamar Ben Gvir and the extremist settler movement in Israeli politics — and why many Israelis see them not as fringe irritants anymore, but as an existential threat to the country’s future.

The episode also covered the war in Ukraine, massive Russian casu…

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