The apparent assassination attempt on Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this weekend immediately raised the usual questions about how it could happen, whether the Secret Service are dolts, and whether it might be a conspiracy. Let’s dispense with these in order.

While we condemn any attack on Trump, other politicians and in general, without reservation, it isn’t surprising that some people, out of over 300 million in the country and eight billion in the world, want to attack Trump. The man is extremely impactful and controversial, and both widely admired and detested. The suspected shooter, college prep teacher and Caltech grad Cole Allen, is reported to have hated the administation, as many millions do.

Yes, let’s just say no one should get bonuses at the Secret Service. It seems like Amateur Hour over there, and has for some time (remember James Brady).

The Butler, Pa. campaign rally shooting in 2024 struck many — even supporters — as supicisously bizarre. Skeptics cite Trump’s composed reaction, the minor ear injury, unclear or missing footage, apparent security lapses, and the speedy killing of the shooter. But almost no conpiracies are true as it takes too many idiots that need to keep a secret or be eliminated — and in any case the latest shooting seems more incompetent than odd.

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Trump’s own reaction went in two directions. On one hand he for once didn’t agitate against the Democrats of anyone else. On the other hand he dispatched the “Justice Department” to demand the National Trust for Historic Preservation drop its lawsuit against his outrageous $400 million White House ballroom, citing heightened security needs. DOJ officials are seeking to dissolve a preliminary injunction halting construction which demolished the White House East Wing.

That’s obviously pathetic. There is a much better way to react to the attack, for anyone who cares about security, and that is to finally crack down on guns.

The US has vastly more guns — more guns than people — than any peer and vastly more gun deaths; the correlation is obvious. It’s not mental health, not culture, not race — those exist everywhere. What’s different is access: easy, abundant, lethal. The result is predictable — mass shootings, school shootings, routine carnage, assassination attempts. Every other developed country that restricted guns saw deaths drop sharply. The US refuses, largely due to Trump’s reckless and disgraceful Republican Party. AQL has covered this extensively.

Indeed, in the wake of the dinner shooting, my hometown Philadelphia Inquirer urged Trump in an editorial to surprise everyone by breaking with his party and leading on gun reform: support a renewed assault weapons ban, restrict high-capacity magazines, impose strict background checks and licensing, and treat gun access as a public safety issue rather than an untouchable right. Why not? He cannot run again, and anyone with a pulse knows it would anyway help the party.

There is one other legitimate way to react to the shooting, and that is to revisit the idea of tightening restrictions on and demands of social media platforms, given that they are clearly connected to the rise of extremism, violence and misery in the world. This, too, AQL has covered extensively. Yesterday I was invited to a televised debate about it with Marc Zell, VP of Republicans Overseas, and communications professor Chaim Noy — with predictable-yet-fascinating results.

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