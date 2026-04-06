In this episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I hosted my friend James Gutman, a longtime commodities trader and economist who has worked at places like Goldman Sachs and the Carlyle Group. He spends his life thinking about how energy actually moves through the system, making him the right person to ask a question that sounds simple but turns out n…
Why The Hormuz Crisis Doesn’t Just Snap Back
The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 54: A discussion with Dr. James Gutman on unintended yet easily foreseeable consequences
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
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