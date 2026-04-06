Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Why The Hormuz Crisis Doesn’t Just Snap Back
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Why The Hormuz Crisis Doesn’t Just Snap Back

The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 54: A discussion with Dr. James Gutman on unintended yet easily foreseeable consequences
Dan Perry's avatar
Dan Perry
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I hosted my friend James Gutman, a longtime commodities trader and economist who has worked at places like Goldman Sachs and the Carlyle Group. He spends his life thinking about how energy actually moves through the system, making him the right person to ask a question that sounds simple but turns out n…

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