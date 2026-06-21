Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Judith Cooper-Weill's avatar
Judith Cooper-Weill
17h

Don't worry, Dan, we already have the "pour" and the "ask" and countless other cute short zingy terms which transform verbs into nouns to sound "in" (we used to say "with it") and somehow it doesn't offend in context.  We need to choose our appropriate jargon for the scene we're in, beginning with whether it's spoken or written.  

Where the hell did "woke" come from?

Being "of the now" - topical? - is a short-lived gut-boost anyway.

Hebrew has made acronyms into words (of which few people even know the origin) and French has long compressed its many 4-syllable words into two.  I guess devotees of "compute" get a buzz every time - for as long as that one lasts.  Compared to other things, not particularly scourgifying...

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1 reply by Dan Perry
Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
7h

As an engineer, I'm increasingly worried about loosely applied technical terms, beyond just poor grammatical usage. For example, you can't use energy! (But you can use free energy, exergy, or availability.) And without better public understanding, supported by precise explanation, I'm not sure how we solve increasingly pressing civilization-level problems. (Exergy being one of them.)

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