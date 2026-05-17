Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Judith Cooper-Weill's avatar
Judith Cooper-Weill
2h

Most enjoyable, Dan, always a pleasure to revel in the use of language skills.

Do you think the UK, still a talented place, can find a fitting role in today's world?

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