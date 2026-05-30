Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Lancelot's avatar
Lancelot
3hEdited

Beautiful post. What awaits indeed. A lovely description of your visit and reflections. Not one mention of America being in 1935 today.

I hope germany's demons are in the past but with Elon musk et al openly providing support to the new German Nazis who are growing in parliament it’s hard to say. Fascism has gone global and as America falls to it the danger rises exponentially..

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Morris GORDIN's avatar
Morris GORDIN
27mEdited

Holocaust education focuses on testimony of survivors, taking students to Poland for a march of the living and repeating the phrase “Never Again” and avoids teaching the of how it happened by failing to teach the role of German right-wing monarchists, industrialists, military leaders, and elements of the Catholic Church in the downfall of the leftist Weimar Republic who resented the Treaty of Versailles, opposed socialist movements, and harbored hostility toward Jews and other figures associated with the democratic government. Their opposition to the liberal democratic government helped create the political unrest that Hitler exploited through the often repeated “stab in the back” Big Lie, nationalism, scapegoating, protests, and appeals to resentment which created political instability that contributed to Hitler's appointment as Chancellor by President Paul von Hindenburg in 1933 and the rest is history.

Nationalism, militarism, racism and illiberalism are toxic and need to be rejected.

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