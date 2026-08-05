Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Katherine B Barz's avatar
Katherine B Barz
4h

Maybe past Republicans should still be lauded. Definitely Lincoln. Then T. Roosevelt. Probably Eisenhower. After them one action was taken by the Republicans after them; a hollowing out of the middle class that favored the rich, and an explosion of the National Debt, which is being used to reduce any program that will help the poor and middle class because “We can’t pay for those programs, we have to reduce our debt.” Which Republicans don’t because the military must be feed, and rich Republican donors must get another tax cut. Voters keep voting against their own self interests.

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Amersham Mike's avatar
Amersham Mike
2h

Great article. Not enough discussion amongst the chattering classes about what a poorer country we are without Kamala as president. All those murdered kids in Palestine and Iraq, the US military KIA, the folks murdered by ICE, the innocents locked up in the ICE camps, none of this happens under President Kamala.

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