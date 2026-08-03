Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Glenn Tamir's avatar
Glenn Tamir
11h

Word! "If he happens to read this, I can only hope he lives by his own wise words from The Yacoubian Building: “Everything that happened to you is a page that's been turned and is done with.”"

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Martha Ture's avatar
Martha Ture
11h

I stoop to envy.

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