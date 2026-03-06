Is the Iran War Justified?
However absurdly when attached to Trump and Netanyahu, "Responsibility to Protect" may hold the answer. It is a two-decade-old UN-sponsored principle.
In an irony of history, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are, in a probably unintentional way, operationalizing a principle the United Nations enshrined twenty years ago: the Responsibility to Protect.
The R2P doctrine dates back to the 2005 World Summit and establishes that when a state fails to shield its population from mass atrocities — genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, or crimes against humanity — the international community bears a moral obligation to act.
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