In an irony of history, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are, in a probably unintentional way, operationalizing a principle the United Nations enshrined twenty years ago: the Responsibility to Protect.

The R2P doctrine dates back to the 2005 World Summit and establishes that when a state fails to shield its population from mass atrocities — genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, or crimes against humanity — the international community bears a moral obligation to act.

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