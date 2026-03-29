In a time of war, let’s take a moment to salute the war photographers. I’ve known many in my day. Some were animated by attraction to horrors, some were idealists, some wanted to be the eyes of the world — sometimes all at once. They rank among the strangest and most interesting people one can find, and Lee Miller was one of the first. It couldn’t have been easy for a woman of her day, but she made it seem so and did it in high style.

For someone who walks the Earth with some cultural pretensions, I’m not much of a museumgoer. My basic position is that most things seen online or in a book are, while not the same, basically good enough, and also less expensive.

“Please don’t ever say this to people, because you sound like a moron, and it is embarrassing, at least to me,” said my wife. It is one of the afflictions of the human condition that things that would have been phrased more carefully earlier in a relationship come to be, in time, not phrased carefully at all.

She is a museumgoer and as such periodically travels with her art group to fancy places – Milan, Copenhagen, Paris – where they run around enjoying special tours of secret galleries and such. Sometimes our plans converge. And so it came to pass recently that, in London, I was dragged to the Tate Britain.

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The special exhibit in question was a Lee Miller retrospective, and I am ashamed to say that I did not have, prior to this experience, a solid idea of who the hell she was. That she was perhaps the world’s first female war photographer (certainly one of them) was a revelation. For someone who claims to be a photographer, and indeed a foreign correspondent … well, again, my wife was right.

I asked the stern lady guarding the exhibit whether my press card would get me in for free. It turned out that you could not get in at all, as there is a “queue” – and definitely not for free. Various negotiations happened, and the press card actually came in handy, and we were admitted to the hushed and reverential wing where the special exhibit was being exhibited in a manner that actually seemed ordinary: pictures on a wall. But that is where all ordinariness here ends.

Lee Miller’s life has the strange quality of feeling both legendary and oddly hidden. Born in Poughkeepsie in 1907, she first became famous in front of the camera as one of the great Vogue models of the 1920s. Then she escaped the ornamental trap of modeling by moving behind the lens.

With Man Ray.

In Paris she entered the surrealist world of art world guru Man Ray, collaborating with him and helping to develop the technique of “solarisation,” where the negative and positive of an image collide into something eerie and dreamlike.

But Miller did not remain in the rarefied salons of the avant-garde. Her life moved, restlessly it seems, across geographies and identities. She opened a studio in New York, drifted through Europe’s artistic circles, and when the Second World War arrived she transformed herself yet again—this time into a war correspondent and photographer for British Vogue.

omania

As I walked through the special exhibit it began to dawn on me that Lee Miller’s extraordinary life touched stations that directly paralleled my own. One sometimes experiences such thoughts.

Cairo

She spent periods in New York, London, Bucharest, Cairo and (then) Palestine – all places I have lived in myself, and she graced other locales that have resonated in my own life too, like Paris.

Paris cafe

Kate Winslet played Lee Miller in the 2023 film Lee. I began to wonder who might play me, if the need somehow arose. It is a shame that Harrison Ford is older now, because he would be ideal. Ralf Fiennes is too balding, in my view. Liev Schreiber might do the trick. I am concerned that casting directors might not do me justice.

But we digress. War photography is actually rarely glamorous, and certainly not in the 1940s. Miller somehow pursued this path.

Female aviator

She documented the Blitz in London, the liberation of Paris, the fighting in Saint-Malo, and finally the concentration camps at Buchenwald and Dachau. Her photographs from that period are not only records of history but “artifacts of moral confrontation.” That’s what the plaques suggest, and it is true.

Normandy landing

What struck me most walking through the exhibition was not simply her courage but her refusal to remain fixed in any role assigned to her. She could easily have remained a beautiful subject in other people’s images. Instead she insisted on becoming the intelligence behind the lens.

Portrait of Picasso

That might sound like a familiar narrative now — the muse who becomes the maker, the actor who becomes director, heck, everyone’s a celebrity and everything is fluid — but in Miller’s time it was anything but conventional. Photography, journalism, and certainly war correspondence were overwhelmingly male professions. Miller entered them not as a symbolic female presence but some who, it seems, happened to be fearless.

The war photographs make that clear. They are unsentimental, almost austere. There is an eye in them that does not flinch. When Miller photographed the aftermath of Nazi atrocities, framed things almost coldly, as if the camera itself were trying to maintain composure in the presence of the unbearable. Still, some of the images are shocking.

Execution in Hungary

She certainly met a lot of celebrities as well. Her portraits include the likes of Picasso and Charlie Chaplin. My own experiences feature the likes of Gene Simmons, and so I found myself growing a little jealous.

Chaplin

One of the most famous photographs associated with her life was taken in April 1945. It shows Miller sitting in Adolf Hitler’s bathtub in Munich, muddy boots placed deliberately on the bath mat. The dirt on those boots came from Dachau, where she had been photographing the concentration camp that same day. It is an image that borders on surrealism again — history collapsing into an absurd tableau. The photographer resting in the dictator’s private sanctuary, contamination as a form of justice.

It occurred to me that there was something dark about Lee Miller’s darkroom.

And, indeed, after the war she suffered from severe depression, what today we would recognize as post-traumatic stress. Her life receded from public ambition. She drank heavily. She withdrew from photography for long stretches. In one of the more surprising turns of her story, she eventually abandoned the darkroom almost entirely and devoted herself to cooking at the English farmhouse she shared with the artist Roland Penrose.

Yes, you can see these images online – I offer some of them right here. But something essential changes when you encounter them in a museum. Sometimes it is a matter of scale and grandeur. The very effort it took you to get there makes you pay more attention, perhaps. It is not necessarily logical, but human beings are not always logical. Obviously.

You move through rooms. You watch a life unfold photograph by photograph. You see how the surrealist experiments of Paris slowly evolve into the brutal documentary clarity of wartime Europe. And then back to something simply odd.

Saul Steinberg

This exhibit brought back memories of my days, back in Philadelphia, as a high school photographer, when I had a darkroom organized in our walk-in closet. Photographers would move from tray to tray – developer, stop bath, fixer – emerging under the sinister shadow of polyester shirts. All photographs are equal, but some are more equal than others.

All of us seek adventure in some way or other, and there are wildly different ways. And whereas I was never photographed inside a dictator’s bath, I was at one point immortalized on Nicolae Ceausescu’s communist throne, where terrible decisions were made. It was a few months after he had been shot by a chaotic firing squad in a scene that would have seemed at home in Lee Miller’s portfolio.

My image may not have quite the same aesthetic, but this is, I suppose, a generally more vulgar time.

Yeah … it’s not the same

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