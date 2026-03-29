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Jodie Pine's avatar
Jodie Pine
1d

Fascinating post, and I also appreciate your personal thoughts. I've also occasionally experienced that connection with someone else whose life, or a segment of it, has had a parallel trajectory to my own. For me it's usually intense and uncanny, in a good, revelatory way.

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Anthony Napoli's avatar
Anthony Napoli
2d

Great article on Lee Miller (aka Lady Penrose.) Sounds like a very special exhibit at the Tate Modern. There’s an interesting biography by her son, Anthony Penrose, also a photographer.

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