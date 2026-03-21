Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Jodie Pine's avatar
Jodie Pine
Mar 21

I remember that New Yorker cover, and at the time laughing about the myopia, but it's really not funny anymore, probably never was. The passport percentages are shocking.

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
Mar 21

It would be nice to see the World Baseball Classic played every year in various host cities.

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