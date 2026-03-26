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Joelle Fiss's avatar
Joelle Fiss
4d

Today, there are 3 visions of digital policy. It could go in radically different directions.

The US wants to keep its commercial supremacy

China wants to use data to surveil citizens and to advance power

The EU wants to protect data for its citizens and its policies are value-based

Make your choice! I have. EU all the way.

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