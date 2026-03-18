Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Judith Cooper-Weill's avatar
Judith Cooper-Weill
Mar 18

Trump is reaping what he sowed but will not be capable of understanding. What is perplexing is the way America's inbuilt checks and balances just aren't working. A bully has to be confronted wthout fear.

The incompetents around the President clearly did not provide adequate advice but how come the system, which is not (yet) a dictatorship, allowed one man to ignore any advice he disliked and proceed recklessly when even the simple fact that Congressional approval had not been sought or given was enough to halt the process from day one?

The lie about an immediate threat - rather than just an immediate opportunity for assassinations - recalls the propaganda about WMD (Tony Blair and Bush the father) prior to the attack on Iraq.

But Bush didn't embark without painstakingly lining up a broad coalition of nations which excluded Israel for maximum cohesion.

That letter by Joe Kent amounts to a devastating indictment of Israeli intentions which will likely be widely believed and as hard to refute as an accusation of harassment with no witnesses.

Israel's current political leadership is no less incompetent than that of the US: every word they say contributes to the rising antisemitism abroad and their every action reinforces age-old prejudices. The army is admired and even feared but force alone cannot do the job, as Trump is finding out.

We have come to a pretty pass - and I don't mean Hormuz.

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Jack Taylor's avatar
Jack Taylor
Mar 18

Dan, I'd like to send your own words back to you with a minor change. "The question is whether a regime built on ideological defiance and religious extremism can accept constraints (and whether the American people, faced with the opportunity, would have the discipline to insist on them)." So far, we have not.

I live in west Michigan which is as MAGA as it gets. White Christian Nationalism is in the air I breathe every day. These are people who believe in Trump because he is paving the way for the return of their savior. War, disease, poverty, degradation of the environment are all GOOD! Lying, cheating and stealing are OK as long as it is in the service of that heavenly goal. Some will cheerlead for nuking Tehran. How's that for "Some big surprise" ending? I would not be sanguine about assuming these people will act rationally in a time of crisis.

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