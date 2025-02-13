For decades, U.S. administrations — Republican and Democratic alike — have sought to rein in right-wing Israeli governments, treating them as strategic allies but also problematic actors in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Even staunchly pro-Israel Republican presidents like Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush had their run-ins with Israeli leaders over Jewish settlements, military actions, and diplomatic obstructions.

But in his current mindset, President Donald Trump has upended this long-standing dynamic in a spectacularly bizarre way: Instead of trying to restrain Israel’s hard-right government, he is goading it into even more extreme positions, outflanking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself. That is a new and interesting dynamic, and of all of Trump’s many disruptions, it may be the most surprising: Unlike, say, his disdain for the World Health Organization or admiration for Vladimir Putin, it was not telegraphed.

Trump’s recent statements about Gaza — suggesting the U.S. could “own” it, “buy” it, or turn it into a riviera of luxury resorts (but not for Palestinians, whom he says should leave and never return) — are unprecedented in their audacity. For the U.S. president to casually float such ideas adds a surreal layer to an already volatile situation.

UPGRADE TO PAID

Even Netanyahu, who has spent years forging alliances with Israel’s far-right elements, has never openly advocated for mass expulsion. For all his political cynicism and moral wobbliness, Netanyahu operates with a level of strategic calculation, generally within the bounds of civilized discourse — even when he transparently schemes, gaslights and cheats.

For example, Israelis widely believe that Netanyahu is hesitant to complete the second stage of the hostage deal he signed because doing so could collapse his fragile coalition. His far-right allies have threatened to bring down his government if the war ends with Hamas still in power — which is, in fact, the deal. If Netanyahu does scupper a deal, he will allow a situation to unfold in which the remaining hostages could be condemned to death, all so he can keep his seat.

But when he pursues such morally reprehensible policies, he does so with a claim to a rational argument — such as the assertion that Hamas must be fully removed for the sake of long-term stability. He produces excuses — a Hamas violation. While his craven motives can be strongly suspected, they’re rarely provable. He operates from the shadows.

Until recently it had been assumed that Trump — who pressured Netanyahu into accepting the ceasefire deal even before he assumed office — would rein in this Netanyahu impulse. Think again.