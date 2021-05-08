ASK QUESTIONS LATER is published, edited and sometimes even written by Dan Perry, who led the Associated Press coverage of Israel and the Middle East — from Pakistan through north Africa — for much of the 2010s. Before that he led Europe and Africa for the agency, as well as the Caribbean. He served as the Foreign Press Association chairman in Jerusalem during the Second Intifada. His concerns range from supporting sanity and good humor around the world to defending the liberal order now beset from many sides. Subscribe to this newsletter and never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.