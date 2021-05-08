Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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ASK QUESTIONS LATER is published, edited and sometimes even written by Dan Perry, who led the Associated Press coverage of Israel and the Middle East — from Pakistan through north Africa — for much of the 2010s. Before that he led Europe and Africa for the agency, as well as the Caribbean. He served as the Foreign Press Association chairman in Jerusalem during the Second Intifada. His concerns range from supporting sanity and good humor around the world to defending the liberal order now beset from many sides. Subscribe to this newsletter and never miss an update.

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Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry, former Cairo-based Mideast Editor and London-based Europe-Africa Editor of the Associated Press. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.

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