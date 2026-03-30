Ask Questions Later
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
World Affairs
Politics
Technology
Journalism
Economics
Law
Culture
Society
Sports
Photography
Our Best Essays
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Israel’s New Death Penalty Law is a Disgrace
Netanyahu's latest abomination is a political trap designed to inflame the public, corner the judiciary, and advance a broader assault on Israel’s…
15 hrs ago
•
Dan Perry
19
13
2
How Iran Became an Islamic Republic:
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: The referendum that begat a long international nightmare
Mar 30
•
Dan Perry
10
The Dark Room
Lee Miller, model-turned-war photographer, led a life worth celebrating. It takes a museum to cut through the noise and tease out the essence.
Mar 29
•
Dan Perry
16
4
1
Was It Smart to Start Killing Iran’s Leaders?
And an update on the war, four weeks after it began
Mar 28
•
Dan Perry
9
3
1
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised. It Will Be Algorithmically Amplified, If Profitable.
A major victory has occurred in humanity's effort to save itself from social media
Mar 26
•
Dan Perry
26
2
8
Bullshit Walks — Through Fog of War
The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 51
Mar 24
•
Dan Perry
10
16:10
Who's Lying - Trump or the Iranians?
The AQL Index says Trump is telling the truth. Sort of. Also in this edition: Is this Netanyahu's Churchill moment?
Mar 24
•
Dan Perry
19
1
1
Syria’s Newish Ruler Faces Defining Test in Lebanon
At a moment of rare strategic convergence, Syria’s new leadership is being forced to choose between lingering in the gray zone or committing to a…
Mar 22
•
Dan Perry
12
1
The Real World Series?
Baseball is not the global game that soccer is, that's true. But its actual world championship - the "World Baseball Classic - is not played in October.
Mar 21
•
Dan Perry
10
7
1
Americans and Israelis Deserve to Know Why They Are Still at War
(Iranians know, even without the Internet: the mass-murdering criminals who hijacked their country 47 years ago want to continue the plunder)
Mar 19
•
Dan Perry
11
3
1
The Ultimate Iran War Briefing
On the three endgames, Hormuz, NATO tensions, Kent resignation, China, Russia and Ukraine
Mar 18
•
Dan Perry
17
13
2
A conversation with Maneli Mirkhan, Iranian pro-democracy leader
The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 50
Mar 16
•
Dan Perry
11
1
1
38:22
© 2026 Dan Perry
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts