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Israel’s New Death Penalty Law is a Disgrace
Netanyahu's latest abomination is a political trap designed to inflame the public, corner the judiciary, and advance a broader assault on Israel’s…
  Dan Perry
How Iran Became an Islamic Republic:
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: The referendum that begat a long international nightmare
  Dan Perry
The Dark Room
Lee Miller, model-turned-war photographer, led a life worth celebrating. It takes a museum to cut through the noise and tease out the essence.
  Dan Perry
Was It Smart to Start Killing Iran’s Leaders?
And an update on the war, four weeks after it began
  Dan Perry
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised. It Will Be Algorithmically Amplified, If Profitable.
A major victory has occurred in humanity's effort to save itself from social media
  Dan Perry
Bullshit Walks — Through Fog of War
The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 51
  Dan Perry
16:10
Who's Lying - Trump or the Iranians?
The AQL Index says Trump is telling the truth. Sort of. Also in this edition: Is this Netanyahu's Churchill moment?
  Dan Perry
Syria’s Newish Ruler Faces Defining Test in Lebanon
At a moment of rare strategic convergence, Syria’s new leadership is being forced to choose between lingering in the gray zone or committing to a…
  Dan Perry
The Real World Series?
Baseball is not the global game that soccer is, that's true. But its actual world championship - the "World Baseball Classic - is not played in October.
  Dan Perry
Americans and Israelis Deserve to Know Why They Are Still at War
(Iranians know, even without the Internet: the mass-murdering criminals who hijacked their country 47 years ago want to continue the plunder)
  Dan Perry
The Ultimate Iran War Briefing
On the three endgames, Hormuz, NATO tensions, Kent resignation, China, Russia and Ukraine
  Dan Perry
A conversation with Maneli Mirkhan, Iranian pro-democracy leader
The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 50
  Dan Perry
38:22
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