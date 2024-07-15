Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Brenda Elthon's avatar
Brenda Elthon
Jul 15, 2024

Thank you, Dan. Very clarifying.

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Robin's avatar
Robin
Aug 4, 2024

I am new to Claire’s house of information. I knew, as an American, that Israel was divided, that Bibi was radically right wing , but I had no idea the haredim exerted such influence and power over Israeli politics and in my mind as I follow (but do not support Trump’s vision of a Christian Nationalist nation) recent political tides I am very afraid for my home, the United States of America.

I do understand that the Palestinians, particularly in the Wst Bank have been screwed over and displaced. Christopher Hutchins spoke in generalities of the situation in terms of its unethical conduct, greed and corruption but I have not read enough of him yet to fully understand the implications until reading you, Mr. Perry. As an educated person with a post grad degree I am afraid for Israel and the US if religious nationalism takes over.

What is amazing to me is that you describe millions of uneducated, unprepared, unproductive people trying to manage a country. Certainly food for thought and much appreciated. I just subscribed to your you tube channel. Hope to read more of your intelligent analysis in future

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