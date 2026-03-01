February Ends With A Bang
AQL MONTH IN REVIEW: A new American-Israeli war with Iran caps a month that saw Supreme Court pushback on tariffs, US-EU tensions, upheaval over social media, and another hit for mainstream journalism
February is in the books, and on the final day of the month, the US and Israel attacked Iran, and as of this writing it appears that they managed to kill Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with many lieutenants. To a degree, that is already regime change. It’s an incredible, dangerous, volatile and promising situation.
This attack was the very scenario th…