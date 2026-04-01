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Barrie Maloney's avatar
Barrie Maloney
5d

Will the war end in April? Well, I would have to tick the "messy confusion" because it looks like Iran has the US on the back foot. There is much talk about Europe taking too big a peace dividend from the fall of the USSR. I do suspect another form of dividend has been that not enough skilled people have been attracted to public service as the electorate have voted for a too too easy life.

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